Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Pankaj Tripathi's Film Witnesses 21% Drop, Earns ₹12.3 Crore

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6 | Photo via YouTube

Mirzapur: The Movie continued its box office run on Wednesday (September 9), but witnessed a noticeable decline in collections compared to the previous day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 12.30 crore net in India on Day 6, recording a 21.2 per cent drop from its Tuesday collection of Rs 15.60 crore.

Mirzapur box office collection

The film recorded the Day 6 collection across 10,705 shows. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 137.65 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 164.43 crore.

The film also maintained its momentum in the overseas market, where it earned Rs 2 crore on Day 6. Its total overseas gross collection now stands at Rs 29 crore. Taking the domestic and overseas figures together, Mirzapur: The Movie has collected Rs 193.43 crore worldwide gross so far.

The sixth-day drop came after the film had already seen a sharp decline following its strong opening weekend.

Mirzapur: The Movie began its box office journey with Rs 25.75 crore on Friday (September 4). It picked up pace over the weekend, earning Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 36 crore on Sunday.

However, collections fell considerably after the weekend. The film collected Rs 16 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 15.85 crore on Tuesday. Wednesday's Rs 12.30 crore collection marks another 21.2 per cent decline, indicating a steady slowdown in its weekday business.

Mirzapur The Movie: About The Film

Mirzapur: The Movie continues the franchise's central battle for control of Mirzapur. The story brings back old rivalries while introducing new threats, as several contenders fight to establish their dominance over the city's dangerous underworld.

The film revolves around power struggles, revenge and blood debts.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Mohit Malik and others.