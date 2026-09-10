'Extremely Objectionable': BJP Leader Rajendra Rathore Writes To CBFC Seeking Removal Of Rapperiya Baalam's Shoorveer Song From Mirzapur Movie

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A controversy has erupted over the use of the song ‘Shoorveer’ in the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’, with BJP leader Rajendra Rathore writing to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Shashi Shekhar Vempati, seeking its removal.

Song placement draws criticism

The song, originally sung by Rajasthani singer-rapper Rapperiya Baalam and dedicated to the valour of legendary warrior king Maharana Pratap, has been picturised against a violent sequence in the film.

Its placement has drawn criticism from several quarters, with many calling the use of a song celebrating the warrior’s bravery in such a context disrespectful and inappropriate.

In his letter, BJP leader Rajendra Rathore objected to the use of the song in ‘Mirzapur’, adding that it has stirred resentment and dissatisfaction in society. “The use of the ‘Shoorveer’ song by Rajasthani singer Rapperiya Baalam in ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ is extremely objectionable and has hurt public sentiments,” he wrote.

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Maharana Pratap legacy cited

According to the letter, associating the song with Maharana Pratap could distort the original sentiment of the song and disrespect the historical and cultural legacy of the warrior king.

“It is deeply concerning that the lyrics and sentiments of a song that was composed and performed with the purpose of paying tribute to the valour and bravery of Maharana Pratap Ji have been associated with the characters portrayed by the actors in the film. There is a clear distinction between the character and values of a Shoorveer (warrior) and those of a gangster. Presenting values such as bravery, sacrifice, righteousness, self-respect, and devotion to one’s motherland in association with crime, violence, and gangster culture is deeply unfortunate,” he added.

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The BJP leader urged the CBFC chairman to remove the song from the film, further calling for greater caution in the future regarding the use of songs, symbols, and references connected with historical personalities.

Rathore condemns song’s inclusion

Rathore voiced concerns about the song and strongly condemned its addition to the film. Speaking to ANI, he shared, "I have written a letter to the Chairman of the Censor Board regarding the film Mirzapur. In it, I have pointed out that a song by Rapperiya glorifying Maharana Pratap a national icon and the country's first freedom fighter, whose life lessons on morality are studied by children today was filmed against the backdrop of a gang war in Mirzapur. Characters like Munna Tripathi and Guddu Bhaiya who are shown making lewd remarks about women and engaging in immoral acts are juxtaposed with references to Maharana Pratap’s horse, Chetak, and the Battle of Haldighati. This depiction deserves the strongest condemnation."

The BJP leader also referred to the recent remarks made by actor Swara Bhasker about Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Padmaavat'.

"Earlier, Swara Bhasker made disparaging remarks regarding Padmini’s 'Jauhar' an act that is a source of pride for us all. It is inappropriate to trifle with historical facts in this manner. We live in the age of AI; one cannot use technology to tarnish our heritage. Such tampering with history under the guise of freedom of speech or creative liberty will absolutely not be tolerated," he added.

Film nears Rs 150 crore

Meanwhile, ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ continues its strong run at the box office, taking the much-loved franchise from the OTT space to the big screen.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is inching close to hitting the Rs 150-crore mark in its first week. Opened in theatres last Friday, the film’s Hindi version made an opening collection of Rs 27.85 crore, followed by double-digit figures till Wednesday.

It earned Rs 12.50 crore on Wednesday, taking the Hindi version’s business to Rs 142.05 crore. The Telugu version contributed another Rs 1.17 crore in its six-day run so far.

Battle for Mirzapur throne continues

'Mirzapur: The Movie' continues the story of the popular franchise and brings back some of its most recognisable characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya, played by Pankaj Tripathi, Munna Bhaiya, played by Divyenndu, and Guddu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal.

The film follows the battle for the Mirzapur throne as new contenders enter the fight.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)