Mirzapur director Mihir Desai talks about OTT censorship, varied fan theories about season 3 of the series

Mirzapur 2 was memorable for many reasons. In a broader sense, most importantly because it managed to carry the weight of everyone’s expectations, something that many sequels or second seasons have failed to do in the past. Going into the intricacies, it consistently kept us guessing about the twists and turns in every episode. Various characters, such as Golu, revealed a different side to themselves; Beena pulled out quite a few aces from under her sleeve, and then there was the return of Lilliput, whom all of us had completely forgotten.

But as one watches more content, you realise the real hero is actually the director. In this case, it is Mihir Desai and Gurmmeet Singh, who have proved themselves to be a dynamic duo like Batman and Robin. And, in a bid to understand more about the Mirzapur world, the effect of censorship on the series, we got Mihir to answer a volley of questions. Excerpts from the interview:

Will OTT censorship make an impact Mirzapur?

There are two ways of looking at this: Any kind of censorship will affect authenticity of stories to a certain degree, but at the same time restrictions will only push creators to get more creative. As for OTT coming under the I&B, we have to wait and see what rules and regulations are announced and what kind of censorship will be implemented.