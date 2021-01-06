After Mirzapur 2 success has Ali Fazal hiked his fee?

Ali Fazal forayed into the OTT space with Bang Baaja Baarat. But it was his turn as Guddu in the hit web series Mirzapur that cemented his place in the digital world. And, with several exciting projects coming his way and new announcements anticipated, the buzz is Ali Fazal is looking at making more monies with a fee hike. Producers are aware of his image, his connect with the youth and the digital audience, which has given a huge boost to Ali’s market value.

Says a source, “The new season of Mirzapur has done great numbers in the streaming world. This has etched a place for Ali, and his fee hike was something that was meant to happen. A boost of almost 30-40% of his fees is a great value for him.”

On the work front, the actor has been testing international waters. Ali will be seen in Hollywood actor Gal Gadot-starrer Death on the Nile, and Codename Johnny Walker.