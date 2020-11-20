Check out Ali Fazal’s Twitter banter with ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot

In an unprecedented move, Warner Bros has decided to release its superhero tentpole "Wonder Woman 1984" both theatrically and on the streaming platform HBO Max on the same day.
The much-awaited movie, directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot in the lead, will debut in US theatres on December 25 and the same day it will also premiere on HBO Max.
Gal took to Twitter sharing the announcement and wrote, “IT’S TIME. We’ve all waited a long time for this one to come. I can’t tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn’t an easy decision and we never thought we’d have to hold onto the release for such a long time but COVID rocked all of our worlds. We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it’ll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts.”
She further added, “Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it’ll be as special to you too. We’ve put our hearts and souls into it. So.. you can watch it IN THEATERS (they’re doing an amazing job keeping it safe) and you can also watch it on HBOMAX from your homes. Sending you my love. Please keep safe and wear a mask. Happy holidays to all of us! Let the light shine in.”
Ali shared quote-tweeted the same and wrote, “Best of luck Gal. Its going to be great. Everyones lookin forward to this,” to which the actress replied, “thank you. miss you!”
For those unversed, Ali is a part of Gal Gadot-starrer "Death on The Nile".
With "Death on the Nile", director Kenneth Branagh returns with a new Agatha Christie adaptation, after the commercially successful and star-studded 2017 release, "Murder on The Orient Express".
The plot of the film follows Poirot getting involved in a love triangle gone murderously bad while on vacation in Egypt. The film also casts Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, and Russell Brand.
Meanwhile, “Wonder Woman 1984” was originally scheduled to open on June 5 but was postponed to August 14 and later to December due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It reunites Gadot with Jenkins and co-star Chris Pine after their successful outing with 2017's "Wonder Woman". With the new film, actors Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig are joining the franchise.
