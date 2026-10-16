‘Milne Nahi Dete Usse’: Rise And Fall 2 Wildcard Sonam Malik Reveals She Has A 7-Year-Old Son Who She Hasn't Met For A Year

Rise And Fall 2 wildcard contestant and actress Sonam Malik opened up about her personal life to Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani. In an emotional confession, Sonam revealed that she has a seven-year-old son and claimed that she has not been allowed to meet him for the past year.

In the latest episode of Rise And Fall 2, Sonam broke down in tears. Noticing her distress, Kajal pulled her aside and asked what had happened. The two sat in a corner of the house, where Sonam showed Kajal her locket and whispered, “Ye mera beta hai.” She also requested Kajal to keep the revelation a secret.

“Usi ke liye main yaha aayi hoon. Mere ko milne nahi dete usse. Ek saal se usko dekha nahi hai,” Sonam confessed. When Kajal asked where her son lived, Sonam replied, “Haryana mein.” Asked about his age, she said, “7 saal ka hai." Sonam further revealed that she was not being allowed to meet her son, leaving Kajal listening to her emotional account.

Sonam ka beta hai woh bhi 7yrs ka 😲aur woh usse kliye iss show mein aayi hai mic dabake kajal se woh yehi sab keh rhe thi sofa k piche fhirv sab sunae di, aur woh yeh bhi kahi thi koi hai usko uski beta se milne nhi dete 😮 #priyankachaharchoudhary #RiseAndFallS2 — chandana chandu (@chandanasegu66) October 16, 2026

Who Is Sonam Malik?

Hailing from Haryana, actress Sonam Malik began gaining recognition in the entertainment industry through Bhojpuri music videos. She made her Bhojpuri debut alongside Pawan Singh in the song Aara Ke Othlali, released in January 2025.

Sonam subsequently expanded her work beyond Bhojpuri music and ventured into the Haryanvi entertainment industry with Daak Khana, a Chaupal Originals project in which she appeared alongside Ndee Kundu. She is also reported to be preparing for her Hindi film debut with Mahak, although further details about the film, including its release date and storyline, remain limited. Details about her personal life are not publicly known.

Kajal has now entered Rise And Fall 2 as a wildcard contestant alongside Jashwanth Bopanna and Rishabh Jaiswal. The rulers chose Rishabh to bring in the penthouse while Sonam and Jashwanth were sent to the basement.