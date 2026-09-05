'Maa Ke Alawa Har Ladki Nangi Dikhti...': Actress Smrity Sinha's Dig At Bhojpuri 'Star' Goes Viral, Netizens Link It To Pawan Singh- VIDEO

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Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh often finds himself in the headlines, whether due to controversies surrounding his personal life or comments made by fellow actors. This time, Bhojpuri actress Smrity Sinha has sparked a buzz online with a remark about an unnamed "star."

Smrity Sinha Takes Dig At Unnamed Bhojpuri 'Star'

Smrity, who has worked with Pawan several times, recently grabbed attention after a clip from her upcoming podcast with Abhay Pratap Singh went viral on social media. In the clip, the actress appeared to take a dig at a Bhojpuri "star" without revealing the person’s name. She said, "Jo bhi falana star, dhimkana star apne aap ko bolte hai, woh mahine ke 25 din daaru mein tunn rehte hai. Maa ke alawa, har ladki unko nangi dikhti hai..."

Netizens Think It's Pawan Singh

While Smrity did not name Pawan Singh or any other actor, several social media users began speculating that she was referring to the Bhojpuri superstar. The remark quickly triggered a mixed reaction, with some users criticising the actress and questioning why she was discussing the him.

Netizens React

One user commented, “Ab yeh target karne aayi hai Smriti mam, aapse yeh umid nahi tha, galat bande ko target kiye ho aap.”

Another wrote, "Aapko itna zarurat kya pad raha hai unke baare mein baat karne ka? Ye mujhe samajh nahi aata. Limelight se dur ho gayi thi to ab wapas se limelight mein aana chahti hai?”

A third comment read, “Bhojpuri industry mein sabko Pawan Singh se hi dikkat hai, wah."

Another user wrote, "Ye sab bol ke phir unhi ke saath kaam karengi."

No Official Confirmation

It is important to note that Smrity Sinha did not identify the person she was referring to in the viral clip. Therefore, the speculation linking her remarks to Pawan Singh remains unconfirmed.

As of now, Pawan Singh is yet to react to the viral remark, while Smrity Sinha has also not clarified whether her statement was directed at him. The full podcast may provide more context to her comments.