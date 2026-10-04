'Meri Jaisi Pyaar Karne Wali Nahi Milegi': Kajal Raghwani Talks About Falling In Love With Married Khesari Lal Yadav On Rise And Fall S2 - VIDEO

Kajal Raghwani Recalls Falling For Married Khesari Lal Yadav | Photo Via Instagram

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani has opened up about her relationship with actor Khesari Lal Yadav and recalled how she fell in love with him despite knowing that he was married. The actress spoke about the relationship while interacting with popular YouTuber Manish Kasyap on Rise And Fall Season 2.

Kajal Raghwani On Dating Khesari Lal Yadav Despite Being Aware Of His Marriage

In Episode 8, Manish asked Kajal how she ended up falling in love with Khesari despite being aware of his marital status. Responding to the question, Kajal said that she was not the first woman to fall in love with a married man. She recalled that the two were working together when an attraction developed between them and eventually turned into love.

"Aisi-aisi situation aayi na saamne, saath mein kaam kar rahe the, attraction ho gaya. Pyaar ho gaya. Aur kya bol sakte hai?” Kajal said.

Khesari Lal Yadav Also Fell For Me: Kajal

She further claimed that Khesari also developed feelings for her and questioned why someone would stay with another person for five years without love. "Haan unko bhi pyaar hua. Faltu mein, free mein koi 5 saal saath mein rehta hai kya," she said.

'Meri Jaisi Milegi Nahi Unko Pyaar Karne Wali'

Kajal went on to add that she believes Khesari will remember her for the rest of his life. “Meri jaisi milegi nahi unko pyaar karne wali. Woh jeevan bhar yaad karenge. Woh toh aaj bhi yaad karte honge,” she said.

The actress has previously spoken about her troubled relationships. During an earlier appearance on Bhojpuri Bawaal, Kajal recalled falling for a married man (Khesari) and said she was aware that he had a wife. She attributed the relationship partly to family issues and said she had been seeking a father figure when the man began caring for her.