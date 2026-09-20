Bhojpuri Actress Kajal Raghwani Mobbed, Her Car Attacked By Crowd During Event In Bihar Sharif; Watch Videos

Kajal Raghwani Escapes Unharmed After Car Is Attacked During Bihar Event | Photos via X

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani had a narrow escape after her car was caught in a chaotic situation during a jewellery showroom inauguration in Bihar Sharif recently. A large crowd gathered outside the venue to catch a glimpse of the actress, with the situation reportedly turning unruly as she was being escorted away. Raghwani later took to social media to reassure her fans that she was safe and unharmed. She also thanked her supporters and appealed to them for their continued support.

Videos circulating on social media show a huge group of people running behind the vehicle in which Raghwani was travelling. The crowd reportedly damaged the windows of a Toyota Fortuner after some people believed that the actress was inside the car.

बिहार शरीफ में काजल राघवानी पर हमला!



भीड़ का प्यार कब खौफ में बदल जाए, कहा नहीं जा सकता।



बिहार शरीफ में एक Showroom Opening के दौरान Actress काजल राघवानी की झलक पाने के लिए उमड़ी बेकाबू भीड़ ने उनकी Car पर पथराव कर शीशे तोड़ दिए।



Police की मौजूदगी में भी ऐसी घटना होना सुरक्षा… pic.twitter.com/dBu5PCaDPD — Afjal Raj Guru (@afjalrajguru) September 19, 2026

Raghwani had travelled to Bihar Sharif for the inauguration, where a large number of fans had gathered outside the showroom. As the crowd grew, the situation became difficult to control. The showroom operator reportedly helped the actress leave the premises discreetly through the driver’s gate.

The actress' vehicle was then driven away from the location as people continued to chase it. Several windows of the car were reportedly damaged during the incident.

Another video also shows Raghwani getting mobbed soon after she stepped out of her car.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Saturday, Raghwani shared her video and wrote, "Main swasth hun tension na lo jee." Take a look at her video here:

Meanwhile, reports suggest that police claimed administrative permission had not been obtained for the event and that a notice would be issued to the organisers. However, the showroom operator reportedly disputed the claim. According to him, the district administration had been informed about the inauguration through a letter, while an application seeking permission was submitted on September 17.

Who is Kajal Raghwani?

Raghwani began her acting career at a young age. She initially worked in Gujarati films before making her Bhojpuri debut with Rihai in 2013. Since then, she has featured in more than 50 films, including Patna Se Pakistan, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Bhojpuriya Raja and Sangharsh.

After participating in Bhojpuri Bawaal, Raghwani is set to appear in Rise and Fall 2.