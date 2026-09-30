‘Might Be Independence Day Or Christmas Present’: Dinesh Vijan Announces Stree 3 Release Date At FICCI Frames 2026

‘Might Be Independence Day Or Christmas Present’: Dinesh Vijan Announces Stree 3 Release Timeline At FICCI Frames 2026 |

Prahaar actor Rajkummar Rao opened up about one of his most successful films, Stree, at FICCI FRAMES 2026. The actor recalled how the horror-comedy was made on a relatively small budget and revealed that director Amar Kaushik was initially shocked by the film’s box-office performance. Meanwhile, producer Dinesh Vijan announced the release timeline for Stree 3, revealing that the highly anticipated third instalment of the franchise will arrive in 2028.

Stree 3 Release Date

Talking about the Stree franchise, Dinesh Vijan said, “Amar Kaushik (director) is the most integral part of Stree and the entire horror franchise.” Speaking about Kaushik’s upcoming projects, Dinesh added, “He directs one of our most ambitious films in January end, which is Bhagwan Parshuram’s story, which is called Mahavatar.”

Dinesh revealed that Amar Kaushik is expected to complete Mahavatar by June 2027, after which he will begin work on Stree 3. Announcing the release timeline, Dinesh said, “So, Stree 3 arrives in 2028.”

Talking about Stree 3, the producer added, “Anything that you have thought, remove from your mind... everything you have loved about it you will get.” Dinesh refrained from revealing any spoilers about the upcoming film but promised that audiences would be in for a surprise. He added, “It might be a nice Independence Day or Christmas present.”

Rajkummar Rao recalled how Stree began as a relatively small-budget film. “It was a very independent small-budget film,” the actor said, adding that the team had “great faith in the story.”

Recalling Amar Kaushik’s reaction to the film’s early box-office performance, Rajkummar revealed that the director was initially worried even after Stree had earned around Rs. 70–75 crore. He said, “Amar was actually nervous ki, ‘Bhai, ye bahut zyada nahi kama rahi hai.’”

Rajkummar went on to describe the response to Stree as “insane”, recalling the immense love that the film received from audiences. However, he noted that Amar Kaushik was not as surprised by the success of Stree 2, as the director was already “prepared” for the film’s performance. Recalling his reaction, Rajkummar said Amar would say, “Ye aur kamayegi, aur kamayegi.”