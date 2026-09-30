Who Is Lalit Prabhakar? Meet The Marathi Actor Playing Ajmal Kasab In Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story

Who Is Lalit Prabhakar? Meet The Marathi Actor Playing Ajmal Kasab In Prahaar | Photo via YouTube

Rajkummar Rao is set to portray special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story , a biographical drama based on the high-profile trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist captured after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. While Rao takes on the role of Nikam, Marathi actor Lalit Prabhakar plays Kasab in the film. The trailer was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday (September 29) and Prabhakar's transformation for the role has since sparked curiosity among viewers.

Here's everything to know about the Marathi actor and his work so far.

Who Is Lalit Prabhakar?

Lalit Prabhakar is a Marathi actor who has worked across television, films and digital projects. He began his acting career on Marathi television before making his mark in Marathi cinema.

He has appeared in television shows such as Kunku, Jeevlaga and Aabhaas Ha. Prabhakar made his big-screen debut with Chi Va Chi Sau Ka in 2017.

He later earned recognition for his performance as Dr Gopalrao Joshi in Anandi Gopal. Over the years, he has featured in several films, including TTMM – Tujha Tu Majha Mi, Hampi, Smile Please, Dots, Zombivli, Medium Spicy, Sunny, Colorphool, Tarri, Naach Ga Ghuma, Ground Zero, Aarpar, Premachi Goshta 2, Super Duperr and Toh, Ti Ani Fuji.

Lalit Plays Kasab In Prahaar

Prabhakar takes on the role of Ajmal Kasab in Prahaar, marking a challenging departure from several of his previous performances. Kasab was the lone surviving attacker captured following the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The actor recently revealed that he landed the role after auditioning for it. According to Prabhakar, the filmmakers' decision to cast him was influenced by their desire to present him in a completely different kind of character.

The role also required extensive preparation beyond physical resemblance. Prabhakar said he had to understand Kasab's psychology, language and body language in order to portray the character on screen.

Directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles.

The film is scheduled to release on October 16, 2026.