‘Those 3 Days Were Very Scary’: Rajkummar Rao Recalls 26/11 Experience At Prahaar Trailer Launch At Mumbai CSMT Station |

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who attended the trailer launch of his upcoming film Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam, recalled where he was during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Speaking at the event, held at CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) Railway Station, the actor remembered having moved to Mumbai from Pune earlier that year after graduating from film school and struggling to find work.

Rajkummar recalled, “February mein Mumbai shift hua tha Pune se, film school ke baad mein.” He said he was looking for work at the time and would spend his days stepping out in search of opportunities before returning home at night. “Un dino kaam dhundh rahe the to daily bahar jaate the, raat ko ghar wapas aate the,” he said.

The actor revealed that he was living with two friends at the time and they had a television at home. Recalling how they followed the unfolding events after the attacks began, Rajkummar said, “To news jab aana shuru hui to uske baad mujhe yaad hai agle 3 din tak hum sab apne television ke saamne baithe hue the.”

He remembered how the situation became increasingly frightening as reports and speculation about more terrorists being present in the city began circulating. “Bahut saari baatein aur failne lagi thi... bahut saare aur terrorists hain jo sheher mein ghus gaye hain,” he recalled.

Describing those three days as an extremely frightening period, Rajkummar said, “Those three days were very very scary, aur bahut dar mein the hum log.” He also remembered praying for the safety of the police personnel who were on the ground and hoping that the situation would come to an end as soon as possible.

Rajkummar further recalled the sense of relief he felt after learning that terrorist Ajmal Kasab had been captured. He said the arrest made him feel that authorities would now be able to understand what had happened and how the attacks had unfolded.

Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam is a biographical drama centred on veteran public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and his role in some of India’s most high-profile criminal cases. The film primarily explores his legal battle in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case and his prosecution of Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist captured after the attacks. Directed by Avinash Arun and starring Rajkummar Rao as Nikam, the film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Sikandar Kher and others in pivotal roles. Prahaar is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 16, 2026.