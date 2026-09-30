FICCI Frames 2026: Rupali Ganguly Stuns In Orange Saree, Ajay Devgn Serves Suave Style On Day 2

By: Aanchal C | September 30, 2026
After an insightful Day 1, FICCI Frames 2026 in Mumbai saw another star-studded lineup on Day 2. Take a look:
All images by Ashwini Sawant
Ravi Kishan brought his infectious energy to the event in a chic beige jacket, which he paired with a classic black T-shirt and denim jeans. He joined former cricketer Irfan Pathan on stage and danced with him
Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly looked elegant in a classic orange saree featuring subtle detailing. She paired the traditional drape with a matching blouse, keeping the overall look vibrant
She opted for understated accessories with a sleek gold chain, delicate earrings, a few kadas stacked on her wrist and rings
Ekta Kapoor opted for a modern all-white ensemble. She wore a white top featuring colourful prints and an asymmetrical hemline and tucked it into a pair of white pleated trousers
Ajay Devgn brought his signature suave style to Day 2 in a classic navy blue three-piece suit. The ensemble featured a tailored blazer layered over a crisp white shirt, paired with matching navy blue trousers
Ajay was felicitated with a navy blue shawl, which complemented his formal ensemble. He completed the look with polished formal shoes, keeping his appearance sharp and sophisticated
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