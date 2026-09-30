FICCI Frames 2026: Rupali Ganguly Stuns In Orange Saree, Ajay Devgn Serves Suave Style On Day 2

By: Aanchal C | September 30, 2026

After an insightful Day 1, FICCI Frames 2026 in Mumbai saw another star-studded lineup on Day 2. Take a look:

All images by Ashwini Sawant

Ravi Kishan brought his infectious energy to the event in a chic beige jacket, which he paired with a classic black T-shirt and denim jeans. He joined former cricketer Irfan Pathan on stage and danced with him

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly looked elegant in a classic orange saree featuring subtle detailing. She paired the traditional drape with a matching blouse, keeping the overall look vibrant

She opted for understated accessories with a sleek gold chain, delicate earrings, a few kadas stacked on her wrist and rings

Ekta Kapoor opted for a modern all-white ensemble. She wore a white top featuring colourful prints and an asymmetrical hemline and tucked it into a pair of white pleated trousers

Ajay Devgn brought his signature suave style to Day 2 in a classic navy blue three-piece suit. The ensemble featured a tailored blazer layered over a crisp white shirt, paired with matching navy blue trousers

Ajay was felicitated with a navy blue shawl, which complemented his formal ensemble. He completed the look with polished formal shoes, keeping his appearance sharp and sophisticated

Thanks For Reading!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Returns From Paris Fashion Week In Plum Leather Trench, ₹6.5 Lakh Bag At...
Find out More