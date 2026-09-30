Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Returns From Paris Fashion Week In Plum Leather Trench, ₹6.5 Lakh Bag At Mumbai Airport

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has barely stepped off the Paris Fashion Week runway and she is already serving another fashion moment. But this time, there was no dramatic couture, sweeping cape or crystal-covered headpiece. Back in Mumbai, the actress switched gears with a polished airport look that leaned into rich autumnal tones, relaxed denim and understated luxury.

Aishwarya Rai returns home in chic style

After her runway appearance at L’Oréal Paris, Aishwarya was spotted at Mumbai airport in a deep plum leather trench coat from Dhruv Kapoor’s Fall 2026 collection. The long, double-breasted coat brought structure to her travel ensemble with its sleek leather finish and rich burgundy-plum hue.

Rather than pairing the statement outerwear with another dressy piece, she kept the rest of the outfit relaxed with a basic black T-shirt and dark indigo flared denim. The actress accentuated the outfit with dark leather boots, keeping the footwear in sync with the deeper tones of the ensemble.

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The accessories were equally chic and luxurious. Aishwarya carried a Bottega Veneta Andiamo top-handle bag, reportedly priced at around Rs6.5 lakh. The large dark brown leather design featured the Italian house’s signature braided detailing on the handles, adding texture while staying within the outfit’s muted colour palette.

She also wore a smartwatch and a few dainty diamond jewels that added subtle sparkle to the look. Dark sunglasses were perched on top of her head, while her long deep cherry-red hair fell in loose waves. Her beauty look stayed relatively minimal, with a red-toned lip adding definition and tying in with the rich colour story of the outfit.

She takes over the Paris runway

The airport appearance came soon after Aishwarya’s dramatic outing at L’Oréal Paris’ Le Défilé during Paris Fashion Week. Held against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower and École Militaire on September 28, the ninth edition of the show saw the actress return to the runway in a look that was worlds apart from her travel style.

For the Paris ramp, Aishwarya donned a sculpted black velvet fishtail gown by Syrian label Yara Shoemaker. The fitted silhouette followed the body before opening into gathered layers of tulle, creating a dramatic mermaid-like finish.

The gown was layered with an elaborate velvet cape that immediately transformed the look into a theatrical runway statement. Its borders were decorated with pearl and crystal embellishments, while a galaxy-inspired dégradé effect gave the fabric a shimmering, night-sky-like appearance as it moved.

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A diamond-encrusted crown added another regal element, while sparkling diamond rings and matching pumps completed the accessories. Her newly debuted fiery red hair was styled to stand out against the black velvet, while winged eyeliner and a bold red lip brought further definition to the beauty look.