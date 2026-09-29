Off-Campus Star Mika Abdalla Makes Paris Fashion Week Runway Debut Alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kendall Jenner

Mika Abdalla walks the Paris Fashion Week runway | Image Courtesy: X (@mikabdallabr)

Mika Abdalla has officially made her Paris Fashion Week runway debut, and she did it in a look that let the gown do all the talking. Best known for playing Allie Hayes in Prime Video’s Off Campus, the actress stepped onto the runway for L’Oréal Paris Le Défilé 2026, joining some of the biggest names in fashion and entertainment.

Mika Abdalla takes over Paris Fashion Week

For her first Paris Fashion Week runway appearance, Abdalla opted for understated glamour in an ivory satin gown that skimmed her silhouette from top to bottom. The floor-length creation featured a clean strapless neckline with a straight bandeau-style finish, giving the look a sleek and contemporary feel.

The styling remained deliberately restrained. Abdalla accessorised with dainty earrings and a few statement rings, keeping the jewellery understated so that the ivory gown remained the centre of attention.

Read Also Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Owns The L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week Runway In A Dramatic Black Cape Gown

She completed the look with barely-there metallic silver heels. Featuring slender straps and an elevated sole, the shoes added a subtle flash of shine while maintaining the elongated appearance of the gown.

Her beauty look followed the same polished but unfussy direction. Abdalla’s makeup featured glowing skin, softly sculpted cheeks, defined eyes and a glossy nude-pink lip, creating a fresh finish that complemented the soft ivory of her gown. Her long brunette hair was left loose in voluminous waves, parted neatly down the centre.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A star-studded runway

Abdalla was not the only familiar face commanding the L’Oréal Paris runway. She joined an international line-up that included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne and Simone Ashley.

The ninth edition of L’Oréal Paris Le Défilé was staged at Place Joffre, with the Eiffel Tower providing the unmistakably Parisian backdrop. The show followed the theme Express Your Worth, bringing together a diverse roster of stars for the presentation.

The evening also had a surprise finale, with Céline Dion making an unexpected appearance and closing the runway show.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A bigger chapter for Mika Abdalla

The runway debut arrives as Abdalla’s career is entering another significant phase. After appearing as Allie Hayes in the first season of Off Campus, her character is set to take on a much larger role in the upcoming second season.

The new season will shift its focus towards Allie and Dean Di Laurentis, played by Stephen Kalyn, putting Abdalla’s character more firmly at the centre of the story.