 'Meri Umar Khatam Ho Jayegi Television Shows Karte..': Sayli Salunkhe On How Long Does She Wish Her Daily Soaps To Last
Sayli Salunkhe, last seen in Sony TV's show 'Pukaar,' recently spoke about her show being pulled down and how, she finds it extremely disappointing. The actress further speaks about her transition from Marathi television to Hindi television.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 05:17 PM IST
Sayli Salunkhe, last seen in Sony TV's 'Pukaar,' opposite Abhishek Nigam, recently expressed her disappointment with the show going off air. The actress, who was also seen opposite Mohit Malik in Star Plus' 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si,' recently spoke about how, it disappoints her when her shows are pulled down within a few months and that she is unable to connect and also come out of her character.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actress was asked about how long does she wish for her character to last and she expresses her desire for her shows to last atleast a year. The Pukaar fame, talking about her transition from Marathi television to Hindi Tv, says, ''Marathi shows often stretch for four to five years, which doesn't align with me. If I end up doing a show for four years, I feel like meri umar khatam ho jaayegi television karte karte. Ideally, I would like my shows to run for about a year and a half.''

Further speaking about how the shows she has been a part of have always ended abruptly, Sayli says, ''Unfortunately the shows I have been part of have ended abruptly, leaving me without closure, and that feels unfair. Four months is too short - aisa lag raha hai na hum uss character se judd paaye aur na usse bahar nikal paaye. I had just started understanding my role, so it's disheartening. This might be why many TV actors are turning to OTT platforms, hoping their work and characters get the recognition they deserve.''

Sayli was recently seen in a music video opposite Paras Kalnawat.

