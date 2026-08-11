'Meri Nalayak Aulaad': Yo Yo Honey Singh Takes Dig At Badshah After Old Clip Contradicts His Stage Name Claim On India's Got Latent

Honey Singh Takes Dig At Badshah | Photo Via Instagram

Yo Yo Honey Singh took a dig at fellow rapper Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh, after an old video resurfaced online, appearing to contradict his recent claim about how he got his stage name. The exchange came to light after stand-up comedian Samay Raina joked about Badshah’s name on a recent episode of India’s Got Latent, amid his ongoing feud with Honey Singh.

Honey Singh Takes Dig At Badshah

During the episode, Samay asked Badshah about the story behind his stage name. Badshah revealed that he came up with the name Badshah himself. However, shortly after the episode, social media users dug up an older clip featuring the two rappers, in which Badshah had credited Honey with coming up with his stage name.

Check out the video:

Honey Singh Reacts

Amid the discussion, Honey Singh also reacted to the viral clip, adding a humorous twist to the situation. Commenting on the video, Honey Singh wrote, "Meri nalaayak aulaad", which translates to "My worthless child."

The interaction has once again brought the long history between the two rappers into the spotlight.

About Honey Singh, Badshah Feud

Honey Singh and Badshah have a long-standing feud that has reportedly lasted over 15 years.

The two began their careers together as members of the rap group Mafia Mundeer, which also featured Ikka, Lil Golu, and Raftaar. The band delivered many hit tracks such as Khol Botal, Begani Naar Buri and Delhi ke Deewane. After a public tiff, the duo went separate ways and regularly took potshots at each other on social media.

However, Badshah publicly ended his feud with Honey Singh at a concert in Dehradun earlier this year, during his performance at GraFest 2024.