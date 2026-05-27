'Lost My Hair Completely, Totally Bald': Yo Yo Honey Singh Opens Up About Bipolar Disorder Battle & 7 Years Of Heavy Medication

Honey Singh opens up on bipolar disorder battle | Photo Via Instagram

Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh recently opened up about the difficult phase he went through while battling bipolar disorder and the toll the treatment took on his physical and mental health. During a candid conversation on a podcast, the 43-year-old musician revealed how years of medication drastically changed his appearance and affected his confidence.

Speaking about the side effects of the treatment, Singh shared that he was on heavy medication for nearly seven years while undergoing treatment for bipolar disorder. The singer admitted that the medicines caused significant weight gain, leading him to reach 105 kilos at one point.

"I was on heavy medication for seven years. I became 105 kilos because of it, and I lost my hair completely. This is fake hair, I am totally bald. This is a wig," he said during a recent appearance on the ABtalks podcast.

Furthermore, Singh shared that despite quitting drugs in 2014, it still took him seven to eight years to feel mentally stable again and fully recover.

Honey added, "Then I called my sister and told her that something was happening to me. She said I would still have to do the show. I left midway after singing two songs. After that, I stayed inside my house for seven years. I didn’t want my fans to see me in that condition. I locked myself inside and didn’t even meet my childhood friends. There was no communication, no phone calls, no TV, no internet. People used to think the devil was talking to me."

Honey Singh remains one of India’s most popular music artists, known for chartbusters such as Brown Rang, Desi Kalakaar, and Lungi Dance.