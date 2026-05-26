'Trying To Save Punjab Or Provoke It?': Punjabi Singer Jasbir Jassi Slams BJP Over Yo Yo Honey Singh's Anti-Drug Campaign Role- Watch VIDEO

Punjabi Singer Jasbir Jassi Slams BJP Over Yo Yo Honey Singh's Anti-Drug Campaign Role- Watch VIDEO |

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh met senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Tuesday to discuss Punjab’s growing drug crisis. Reacting to the meeting, singer and lyricist Jasbir Jassi questioned the decision, indirectly referring to Honey Singh’s past struggles with drug addiction. Jassi shared a video on social media and captioned it, “Are you trying to save Punjab or provoke it? You’re making the cat guard the milk (as translated).”

Jassi said in his video that he usually avoids speaking about politics because of its many layers, but chose to address the issue since it concerns Punjab. He stated, “I will speak up, no matter how much loss I have to face.”

He further criticised the reported decision of BJP leader Tarun Chugh to appoint Honey Singh as the face of an anti-drug campaign in Punjab. Expressing disappointment, Jassi claimed that Honey Singh was among the personalities who influenced Punjab’s drug culture in the past.

Calling out the BJP’s move, Jassi said that either the party does not understand Punjab or is “deliberately provoking” people. He added that people from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Bengaluru cannot fully understand Punjab’s culture and are only trying to commercialise it. Referring to Punjab as a “khajana” (treasure), he stressed that the state’s cultural identity is unique.

Jassi also recalled meeting Tarun Chugh in the past and discussing Punjab-related issues with him. Without naming anyone, he added that several leaders are disliked by the people of Punjab. Towards the end of the video, Jassi admitted that his remarks may sound harsh and could lead to personal losses for him, but maintained that he could not stay silent on the matter. He concluded by saying that nothing good will happen to those who do not think positively about Punjab.

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh recently met senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh to discuss Punjab’s growing drug crisis and ways to spread awareness among the youth against substance abuse. During the meeting, both spoke about how drugs are destroying families and affecting Punjab’s younger generation. Honey Singh, who has previously opened up about his own battle with addiction, said, “Drugs are ruining families and youth in Punjab. Punjab must be saved from this.” He also added, “We were thinking about how to distance Punjab from ‘chitta’ in any way possible.” Tarun Chugh praised the singer’s comeback journey and urged him to use his voice and music to inspire the youth to stay away from drugs.