Yo Yo Honey Singh Mumbai Concert: Female Fan Tries Climbing Closed Gate Mid-Show, Abuses Security When Stopped – VIDEO

Chaos at Yo Yo Honey Singh concert as fan tries to climb gate | Photo Via Instagram

Rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, currently on his My Story – India Chapter tour, performed on Saturday, March 28, at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra, entertaining fans with hits like Dope Shope, Blue Eyes, Brown Rang, Millionaire, Desi Kalakaar, and Lungi Dance. Amid the performance, a viral video surfaced on social media showing chaos at the concert after a female fan attempted to climb a gate mid-show while Singh was performing.

Chaos at Yo Yo Honey Singh concert as fan tries to climb gate

In the video, a female fan was seen attempting to climb a closed gate at the venue to enter the singer's concert while waiting outside. When security on the other side stopped her, she began shouting and abusing them. The confrontation was captured on video by other attendees.

The clip quickly went viral on social media, with users sharing their reactions to the chaotic moment.

Check it out:

Scence from Yesterday Yo Yo Honey Singh Concert 💀



- This girl arrive when Gate was close but she still try to argue with guards to open the gate 🤦 pic.twitter.com/h1WF61iQiF — Sumit (@beingsumit01) March 29, 2026

The incident occurred amid reports of crowd management and entry issues at the Mumbai show, with many attendees complaining about long wait times and poor organisation. Several people also highlighted how individuals without tickets for the platinum section were reportedly entering without wristbands, adding to the confusion.

At the concert, during Chapter 3, the finale, which showcased various chapters of his life, he made a smashing entry while performing Millionaire, arriving on stage in what appeared to be a royal Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II. The luxury car, known for its ultra-smooth ride and powerful V12 engine, is valued at around Rs 9 crore.

Honey Singh India Tour Dates

Honey Singh is set to perform in Pune on April 4, Kota on April 11, Indore on April 25, Lucknow on May 2, Kolkata on May 9, and will conclude the tour in Bengaluru on May 16.