'Maharashtra's Misfortune': Rohit Pawar Targets VSR Ventures After Viral Video Shows Honey Singh Using Its Chartered Plane To Travel To Mumbai Concert

'Maharashtra's Misfortune': Rohit Pawar Targets VSR Ventures After Video Shows Honey Singh Using Its Chartered Plane To Travel To Mumbai Concert |

Mumbai: A fresh political controversy has erupted after NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar accused VSR Ventures of continuing operations despite its alleged link to a fatal plane crash earlier this year. The accusation comes after rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh was seen travelling to Mumbai in a chartered aircraft reportedly operated by the company.

In a video shared on the social media platform X, Honey Singh is seen announcing his arrival in Mumbai for his upcoming concert at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex on March 28. Pawar, however, used the clip to question why aircraft linked to VSR Ventures were still operational.

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In a strongly worded post, Pawar alleged that despite some aircraft being grounded, several planes of the company continue to function. He also claimed that Honey Singh had previously performed at the wedding of VSR Ventures’ owner V. K. Singh, sharing an alleged video of the same.

Pawar further criticised the state government, suggesting that allowing the use of such aircraft sends a wrong message, especially in light of the fatal crash involving a VSR-operated jet earlier this year. He questioned whether the company was being shielded despite serious allegations.

The controversy is rooted in the January 28 crash of a Learjet 45 aircraft near Baramati in Pune district, which claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The aircraft was operated by VSR Ventures, and the incident remains under investigation.

Earlier, Pawar had also raised concerns over statements allegedly made by V. K. Singh regarding the cause of the crash. Citing media reports, he questioned how the company owner could attribute the tragedy to pilot error before official findings were released, suggesting it could be an attempt to shift blame.

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The probe into the crash is currently being conducted by the Crime Investigation Department (CID), which recently questioned Singh and recorded his statement. However, officials have not disclosed details of the interrogation, and no official statement has been issued so far.

Pawar also expressed doubts over the status of the aircraft’s black box data, noting conflicting reports about whether it was damaged or recovered. He criticised investigating agencies for maintaining silence and urged that only verified information be made public.

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