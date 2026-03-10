Pune: VSR Company Owner VK Singh Blames Pilot Sumit Kapoor For Ajit Pawar’s Death, Says ‘Punish Me If Found Guilty’ - Sources | Sourced

Pune: The owner of VSR Company has blamed the pilot for the plane crash that killed former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, according to sources linked to the investigation.

According to Lokmat Online, sources said V. K. Singh made the statement during questioning by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Maharashtra. Singh reportedly told investigators that the responsibility for the crash lies with pilot Sumit Kapoor.

He also said that if any negligence on his part is established during the investigation, he should face strict punishment.

The crash involving Ajit Pawar’s aircraft triggered a major political controversy in Maharashtra. Soon after the accident, Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) leader and Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar -- who is also the nephew of the late Ajit Pawar -- raised several questions about the aircraft and the company involved in its operation.

MLA Rohit Pawar alleged that there were technical flaws related to the company and even suggested that the crash could have been an act of sabotage. He had earlier staged a protest outside the Baramati Taluka Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force), demanding that a criminal case be registered against VSR Company.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar’s son Jay Pawar has also started raising concerns about the role of the company in the crash.

The investigation into the accident was handed over to the CID on the first day after the incident. As part of the probe, Rohit Pawar visited the CID office to record his statement.

Officials from the CID also questioned VSR Company owners V.K. Singh and Rohit Singh for three days as part of the investigation. While the agency has not publicly shared details of the interrogation, sources said several technical and operational aspects of the aircraft were examined.

Investigators have kept most details of the inquiry confidential. The CID is continuing its probe to determine the exact cause of the crash and whether any negligence or foul play was involved.