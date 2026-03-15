Honey Singh Delhi Concert: Major Fight Between Sponsor Staff & Fans, Viral VIDEO Shows Them Hitting Each Other; Police Intervene

Fight Breaks Out At Honey Singh’s Delhi Concert | Photo Via Instagram

Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh kickstarted his My Chapter- India Tour in Delhi on Saturday, March 14 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium (IGI Stadium). Several videos from the concert show his energetic performance as he sang hit tracks like Desi Kalakaar, Blue Eyes, Sunny Sunny, Lungi Dance, Millionaire, Dope Shope and Brown Rang, among others. However, the concert reportedly turned chaotic after a major fight allegedly broke out between fans and members of the show's sponsor team.

Fight Breaks Out At Honey Singh's Delhi Concert

A viral video shared by a journalist on his Instagram handle showed an intense scuffle breaking out between sponsor crew members and a few attendees during Honey Singh’s concert, with both sides seen aggressively hitting each other. Despite the altercation creating chaos among the crowd, the singer reportedly continued his performance, seemingly unaware of the fight.

Delhi Police quickly intervened and brought the situation under control, while several security personnel helped settle the fight to prevent further escalation.

Check out the video:

Honey Singh India Tour Dates

After Delhi, Honey Singh is set to perform in Ahmedabad on March 21, followed by Mumbai on March 28, Pune on April 4, Kota on April 11, Indore on April 25, Lucknow on May 2, Kolkata on May 9, and will conclude the tour in Bengaluru on May 16.

Earlier this year, Honey Singh sparked controversy over a remark he made at Nanku-Karun's concert in Delhi. While on stage, he suggested that the audience have sex in their cars due to the cold weather in the city. His comment did not go down well with many people, who criticised the rapper for his choice of words.

Tf honey singh???😭

pic.twitter.com/jo8YV1LThm — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 14, 2026

On January 15, Singh took to his Instagram account to share a video in which he apologises. Clarifying why he made the comment, he said, "I was just a guest on the show and about two days before the concert, I had lunch with some gynaecologists and some sexologists. I was talking to them and they told me that the young generation is suffering a lot from sexually transmitted diseases."

"This thing is going on and a lot of people are having unsafe sex. So when I went to this show, when I saw the Gen Z audience, I thought that I should give a message to Gen Z in their language that you should not have unprotected sex, use a condom," he added.