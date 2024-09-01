 'Meri Maa Ne Kaha..': Aly Goni Reveals Turning Down ₹80 Lakh Offer To Endorse Alcohol Brand (VIDEO)
Aly Goni, who is currently seen in Colors TV's Laughter Chef, opened up on being offered rupees 80 Lakhs to endorse an alcohol brand, however, he refused the same. In a recent interaction with Bharti Singh, he reveals why did he do so.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 07:37 PM IST
Aly Goni, who rose to fame with his stint in Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein,' is currently winning hearts with his performance in Colors TV's Laughter Chef. While the show has been performing exceptionally well on the TRP charts, Aly, who is now a popular name in the world of entertainment has however refrained from making a comeback on mainstream television.

In a recent interaction with Bharti Singh, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor reveals why he has been refusing to take up television shows and reveals being offered 2.5 Lakh per day for shows today. Aly says, ''60-70 lakh mahine ka kama leta, wo kum nahi hai. Lekin, mujhe ye chiz samajh aagayi hai ki yaar relations, health, sab important hai. Abhi hum sath mein jo shoot kar rahe hai (Laughter Chef) wo main isliye kar raha hoon kyun ki wo weekly hai, but ab main apne buisness mein apne aapko full daal raha hoon.''

Further revealing about being offered 80 Lakh for the endorsement of an alcohol brand, the Bigg Boss 14 fame says, ''Main Jasmin aur meri family hum sab bethe hue thhe aur tab mujhe ek call aaya, unhone mujhe full IPL ki deal thi, 80 Lakh rupees ki. Main Jammu mein tha, unhone kaha ke aapko full IPL, humare brand ki tshirt daal ni hai aur saamne sharab ka glass pada hoga, aap IPL dekh rahe ho aur wo p rahe ho aur promote kar rahe ho, jab jab us team ka match hoga.''

Revealing why did he say no, Aly says, ''It takes courage to say no. Meri maa ne mujhe kaha tu sharab promote karega toh tujhe laat maar ke ghar se nikaal dungi. Tu sharab promote nahi karega, meri maa ne kaha. Maine kaha bhaad mein jaaye. Maine jaise hi na bola na, samne wala banda sochne laga hoga ke kaise naa boldiya.''

For the uninformed, Aly, who is currently seen in Laughter Chef has expressed his interest into the world of enterepreneurship and is also an owner of two brands.

