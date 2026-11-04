‘Mereko Paap Lagega, Maine Ravana Ki Entry Miss Kar Di’: Badshah Is All Praise For Ramayana Cast, Thanks Makers For Keeping ‘Izzat’ Of Indian Cinema - VIDEO |

Singer and rapper Badshah shared an elaborate review of Ramayana, praising the film's cast for their performances and the makers for their vision. While he lauded all the actors for bringing their respective characters to life, he singled out Yash, who essays Ravana, as particularly impressive. Badshah also thanked Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari for upholding the "izzat" of Indian cinema and its history.

Badshah took to social media to share a video addressing his fans, saying, "Mujhe aap logon ke saath bahut zaroori baat karni hai. Mujhe aap logon ko batana hai ki kal maine Ramayana dekhi." He went on to express his admiration for the film, asking, "Kaun sa aisa scene hai jispe aapke rongte khade nahi honge? Kaun sa aisa scene hai jiski aap sarahna nahi karoge?"

The rapper then praised the performances of the entire cast, saying, "Acting nahi, woh character ke saath ek hona hai na, chahe Ranbir Kapoor ka jo Ram ji ka role kiya hai, Sita ji ka role jo Sai Pallavi ne kiya hai, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman is exceptional." He further added, "Everybody had owned and nailed the character so much, lekin mela lootenge Jatayu, Yash as Ravana is menacing."

Badshah also explained why his review might sound like that of a film critic, highlighting the film's visual grandeur and background score. Recalling that he missed Ravana's entry at the beginning, he admitted, "Mereko paap lagega, maine shuru mein Ravana ki entry miss kar di."

Praising the film's frames and music, Badshah concluded by thanking the makers, saying, "Thank you, Namit and Nitesh ji... Indian cinema ki ye jo izzat rakh li hai na, thank you so much for that." He also gave the film's background music a perfect score, declaring, "It's 6 on 6."

Ramayana: Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on November 5, 2026.