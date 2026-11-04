Ramayana Advance Booking Report: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Starrer Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark

Ramayana Advance Booking Report | Instagram

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, is all set to release on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Usually, advance booking for a film starts just a few days before its release, but the advance booking for Ramayana started 16 days before its release. Well, the pre-release sales of the movie have been good, but not great.

According to Sacnilk, during the advance booking, Ramayana has till now sold more than 28 lakh tickets (for six days) with blocked seats and has grossed Rs. 107.63 crore. Meanwhile, without blocked seats, the film has sold over 22 lakh tickets (for six days) and has earned Rs. 86.02 crore gross.

Ramayana advance booking day 1

For its first day, the movie has till now sold more than 10 lakh tickets and has minted Rs. 41.46 crore gross with blocked seats. Meanwhile, without blocked seats, the film has earned Rs. 35.29 crore gross by selling over 9 lakh tickets.

Ramayana box office collection day 1

We can expect Ramayana to earn a fantastic amount at the box office on its first day. The trade is expecting the film to earn around Rs. 100 crore at the box office on day one. So, let's wait and watch what response the movie will get at the box office.

Ramayana early reviews

A premiere of Ramayana was held in Mumbai on Tuesday, and people who have watched the film have been sharing their reviews on social media. Well, the early reviews of Ramayana have been positive.

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani tweeted, "Ramayana is a blockbuster of truly epic proportions, delivering some of the absolute best action set pieces Indian cinema has ever seen. But beyond the breathtaking visual spectacle, the film's biggest strength is Nitesh Tiwari's astute direction. This is entirely his ship, and he sails it with supreme control (sic)."