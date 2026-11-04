'An Attempt To Raise The Bar Of Indian Films...': Allu Arjun Extends Heartfelt Wishes To Ramayana Team Ahead Of Release

Allu Arjun Sends Best Wishes To Ramayana Team | YouTube / Instagram

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is undoubtedly one of the most-anticipated films of the year. Not just the audience, but even people in the film industry are looking forward to watching the movie. On Wednesday, Allu Arjun took to X to wish the team of Ramayana ahead of the film's release, and he mentioned that everyone should come forward and support the movie as it 'carries our stories, our culture and our glory'.

Allu Arjun extends best wishes

The Pushpa star tweeted, "My best wishes to the entire #Ramayana team. It’s not just a movie. It’s a representation of our culture and an attempt to raise the bar of Indian films. I wholeheartedly send my pure, positive wishes to the entire team for their divine attempt."

My best wishes to the entire #Ramayana team. It’s not just a movie. It’s a representation of our culture and an attempt to raise the bar of Indian films. I wholeheartedly send my pure, positive wishes to the entire team for their divine attempt. Let’s all unite and come forward to support a pure attempt that carries our stories, our culture and our glory. Jai Sri Ram 🙏🏽 #RanbirKapoor @TheNameIsYash @Sai_Pallavi92 @iamsunnydeol @niteshtiwari22 @malhotra_namit @arrahman @HansZimmer @raviedubey @LaraDutta @Rakulpreet @vivekoberoi @AnupamPKher @MsKajalAggarwal — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 4, 2026

He further tweeted, "Let’s all unite and come forward to support a pure attempt that carries our stories, our culture and our glory. Jai Sri Ram (sic)."

Replying to Allu Arjun, Nitesh Tiwari wrote, "Thanks a lot brother (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Ramayana dubbed versions

Ramayana is a Hindi film, but it will be dubbed and released in multiple languages like English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. With Allu Arjun's wish coming in for the movie, it will be interesting to see whether the movie will get a good response in Telugu markets or not.

Ramayana release date

Ramayana is all set to hit the big screens on November 5, 2026. The audience is eagerly waiting to watch the film on the big screens.

Ramayana early reviews

Ramayana had premieres in the US, UK, and India. In Mumbai, the premiere took place on Tuesday, and after the screening, many people who watched the film took to social media to praise it.

Jackky Bhagnan and Sargun Mehta also praised the movie while talking to the paparazzi. Their respective spouses, Rakul Preet Singh and Ravie Dubey, are a part of the film.