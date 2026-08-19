'Mere Ko Sideline Kar Diya Hai': Elvish Yadav Accuses Tejasswi Prakash & Aarush Bhola Of 'Ganging Up' Against Him In Playground Season 5- VIDEO

Elvish Yadav Accuses Tejasswi Prakash & Aarush Bhola Of 'Ganging Up' Against Him In Playground Season 5- VIDEO | YouTube/@ElvishYadavVlogs/Instagram

Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash have been in the headlines lately, mainly because of their on-screen rift in Playground Season 5. Elvish recently posted a new vlog, claiming that fellow mentors Tejasswi Prakash and Aarush Bhola are "sidelining" him. He further claimed that the two are "ganging up" against him.

In his new vlog, Elvish showed the sets of Playground Season 5. While he was talking to the camera and praising the set, Tejasswi walked in and asked why the camera was focused on him, apparently believing it was the show's camera. Tejasswi said, "Camera iske upar kyun hai?" Referring to Tejasswi, Elvish said to the camera, "Ab main itna tolerate nahi kar sakta." He then clarified to Tejasswi that the camera focusing on him was his personal camera.

Later, while talking about the show, Elvish said, "Ye dono ne (Aarush and Tejasswi) mere khilaaf gang up kar liya hai and we (his team) are struggling." Elvish added, "Bhot jyada mere se dar rahe hain ye dono, but it's all right apna aura hi aisa hai."

Talking about the game, Elvish claimed that the two had even ganged up and snatched Rs. 2 million from his bidding amount. He said, "I'm feeling mereko sideline kar diya hai and keh rahe ki akela akela khelo." Addressing his on-set problems, Elvish questioned, "How can I play alone? Teen janon mein se do ek sath ho jayenge to mera to bura hoga. But it's okay. Mereko ek aur mentor chahiye tha jiske sath main khel paun."

Playground Season 5: Elvish Yadav & Tejasswi Prakash On-Set Clash

The ongoing clash between Elvish and Tejasswi has become one of the talking points of Playground Season 5, with the two rival mentors repeatedly locking horns over their teams and gameplay. Their latest heated exchange began while discussing a possible team swap, with Tejasswi saying, "Kon chahega apni team me se koi jaye." When Elvish told his contestants, "Main tumhara bhai hoon, main tumhe sikhaunga," Tejasswi sarcastically hit back, "Main tumhari maa nahi jo tumhe sikhaungi."

She later added, "Han sikhao, ki dusron ka ghar ja ke ujado." The argument escalated when Elvish accused Tejasswi of being biased, telling his contestants, "Darna nahi, she (Tejasswi) is biased from starting." Tejasswi immediately questioned him, "Who the hell am I biased?" Elvish then appeared to warn her about the trolling she could face after the episode, but Tejasswi remained unfazed and said, "I don't give a f***. I don't get scared. Tu mujhe darane ki koshish kar raha hai- 'Iske baad dekho kya hoga.'" She further hit back, "Main sirf likes aur comments se aaj tak yaha aayi hoon kya?"