 Karan Kundrra Takes A Hilarious Dig At Elvish Yadav After He Calls Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash 'Biased' During Heated Clash On Playground Season 5- VIDEO
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Karan Kundrra Takes A Hilarious Dig At Elvish Yadav After He Calls Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash 'Biased' During Heated Clash On Playground Season 5- VIDEO

Karan Kundrra seemingly joined the Elvish Yadav-Tejasswi Prakash banter with a hilarious Punjabi song after their latest heated exchange on Playground Season 5. From allegations of bias to a warning about online trolling, Elvish and Tejasswi's fiery showdown continues to grab attention.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, August 17, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
Karan Kundrra Takes A Hilarious Dig At Elvish Yadav After He Calls Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash 'Biased' During Heated Clash On Playground Season 5- VIDEO
Karan Kundrra Takes A Hilarious Dig At Elvish Yadav After He Calls Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash 'Biased' During Heated Clash On Playground Season 5 |

Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash are rival mentors on Playground Season 5, and their frequent on-screen clashes have been grabbing attention on social media. Reacting to their banter, Tejasswi's boyfriend Karan Kundrra shared a video and appeared to take a hilarious dig at Elvish.

In the video, Karan is seen singing a Punjabi song. He says, "Kala doriyan, kunde naal adye ae oye. Chota devaran Bhabhi nal ladiaye oye."

During a recent episode, Elvish and Tejasswi got into a heated argument while discussing their respective teams. As Elvish explained his stance to his teammates, he said that he would not want any member of his team to be swapped. Tejasswi clapped back, "Kon chahega apni team me se koi jaye." During the heated exchange, Tejasswi told Elvish, "Main tumhari maa nahi jo tumhe sikhaungi." Elvish, however, assured his teammates, "Main tumhara bhai hoon, main tumhe sikhaunga."

Tejasswi responded sarcastically, "Han sikhao, ki dusron ka ghar ja ke ujado." Hearing this, Elvish made a serious allegation against Tejasswi. Addressing his teammates, he said, "Darna nahi, she (Tejasswi) is biased from starting." Tejasswi immediately hit back, "Who the hell am I bised?"

Elvish then smiled and said that everything was being recorded, adding that he was worried about what would happen to her next, seemingly hinting at the possibility of online trolling. Tejasswi once again lashed out at him, saying, "I don't give a f***. I don't get scared. Tu mujhe darane ki koshish kar raha hai- 'Iske baad dekho kya hoga.'" She then took a sarcastic dig at Elvish, asking, "Main sirf likes aur comments se aaj tak yaha aayi hoon kya?"

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Playground Season 5 features three mentors- Elvish Yadav, Tejasswi Prakash and Aarush Bhola. Elvish returns to the gaming reality show as a mentor, while Tejasswi and Aarush are making their mentoring debuts. The fifth season premiered on August 1, 2026, and new episodes release daily at 12 pm on MX Player.

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