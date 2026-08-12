'One Should Also Learn To Hold Onto Money...': Elvish Yadav Reacts To Paresh Rawal's 'Filthy Rich' Remark After Hilarious Goddess Lakshmi Post

Elvish Yadav Reacts To Paresh Rawal's 'Filthy Rich' Remark On Money |

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal shared a thoughtful message on his social media, reflecting on the nature of wealth and the importance of wisdom in managing it. The actor wrote about how Goddess Lakshmi is "capricious" and never stays in one place, suggesting that merely earning money is not enough and that one also needs wisdom and discernment. Reacting to his post, television actor and social media influencer Elvish Yadav added a note in his own humorous style, writing, "Mother Lakshmi is fickle..."

Paresh Rawal | Varinder Chawla

Paresh, in his social media post, appeared to stress that wealth without wisdom can be dangerous. Using Goddess Lakshmi and her owl as a metaphor, the actor suggested that simply becoming "filthy rich" is not enough; one also needs the wisdom and discernment to manage money. Otherwise, wealth can end up making a person foolish rather than successful. He tweeted, "Mother Lakshmi is capricious, she never stays in one place, and her riding on an owl teaches us- being just “filthy rich” isn’t enough, a bit of wisdom and discernment is also essential, otherwise, the moment money arrives, a person, instead of managing the money, ends up becoming an owl himself."

माता लक्ष्मी चंचल हैं, वो कभी एक जगह नही टिकती ,

और उनका उल्लू पर सवार होना हमें सिखाता है—

सिर्फ़ “मालामाल” होना काफ़ी नहीं है,

थोड़ी बुद्धि और विवेक भी ज़रूरी है,

वरना पैसा आते ही इंसान,

पैसा संभालने के बजाय, खुद ही उल्लू बन जाता है। — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) August 12, 2026

Elvish's humorous reply to Paresh's post also caught attention online. The reality TV personality wrote, "Absolutely right. Mother Lakshmi is fickle, so one should also learn to hold onto money as soon as it comes." Elvish added, "Otherwise, today a man will say "I'm a millionaire" and tomorrow, upon checking his bank balance, he'll say to himself "Oh Mother Lakshmi, did you come or did you just bless me with a glimpse and leave?""

बिल्कुल सही 😂

माता लक्ष्मी चंचल हैं, इसलिए पैसा आते ही उसे संभालना भी सीखना चाहिए।

वरना आज आदमी बोलेगा “मैं करोड़पति हूँ” और कल बैंक बैलेंस देखकर खुद बोलेगा

“हे लक्ष्मी माता, आप आई थीं या बस दर्शन देकर चली गईं?” 😂🙏 https://t.co/SyypnfynjO — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) August 12, 2026

Paresh Rawal continues to remain active in Bollywood with several projects in his pipeline. He was recently seen in Bhooth Bangla, Welcome To The Jungle and Tera Yaar Hoon Main, all released in 2026. He is also set to reprise his iconic Baburao role in Hera Pheri 3, although the film's production has faced several delays and the departure of director Priyadarshan has created fresh uncertainty around the project. Meanwhile, Paresh has also been confirmed for Malamaal Weekly 2, with Raveena Tandon and Parineeti Chopra joining the cast; the comedy is being directed by Amit Joshi.