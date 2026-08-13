'Bollywood Mein Mera Koi Nahi Tha...': Elvish Yadav Joins Cast of Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal Starrer Malamaal Weekly 2; Fans Can't Keep Calm

Elvish Yadav In Malamaal Weekly 2 | Instagram

From a YouTuber to a reality show star and now a Bollywood actor, Elvish Yadav has surely come a long way. A few days ago, it was announced that Elvish has signed his first Bollywood film, which will be directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain. The movie also stars Tiger Shroff. Now, Elvish has signed his second film, Malamaal Weekly 2.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the male leads of Malamaal Weekly 2 are Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Elvish. Meanwhile, the female leads are Parineeti Chopra, Raveena Tandon, and Shilpa Shirodkar.

Elvish took to X to share the news about his new film and wrote, "Nayi film. Naya safar. ❤️ Main bahar se aaya hoon, Bollywood mein mera koi nahi tha. Aap logon ke beech se uth kar aaya, aur aapke pyaar ne mujhe ab bade parde tak pahuncha diya. Aaj jo kuch bhi hoon, aapke pyaar ki wajah se hoon. Aur isi pyaar ki wajah se main 'MALAMAAL' hu. ❤️🎬 Bas pyaar banaye rakhna (sic)."

Nayi film. Naya safar. ❤️



Main bahar se aaya hoon, Bollywood mein mera koi nahi tha. Aap logon ke beech se uth kar aaya, aur aapke pyaar ne mujhe ab bade parde tak pahuncha diya.

Aaj jo kuch bhi hoon, aapke pyaar ki wajah se hoon. Aur isi pyaar ki wajah se main "MALAMAAL" hu.… — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) August 13, 2026

Elvish Yadav Fans React

Reacting to the tweet, a fan wrote, "Forever love & support acting mein systumm hang kardo (sic)." Another X user wrote, "@ElvishYadav aap mehnat karte raho bhai aahi mauka hai bade parde pe apna Jalwa dikhane ka (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Bhai itni jldi to meri bandi ka reply bhi ni aata jitna jldi tera b2b movie annoucement aa raha (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Clearly, fans of Elvish are super excited to watch him on the big screens.

Malamaal Weekly - A Surprise Hit

In 2006, when Malamaal Weekly was released, none of the actors featuring in it were bankable stars. However, Priyadarshan became a surprise hit at the box office with a worldwide gross collection of Rs. 42.7 crore against the budget of Rs. 7 crore.

Well, part 1 was a hilarious film, so the expectations from part 2 are also quite high.