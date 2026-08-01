Elvish Yadav All Set To Make His Bollywood Debut Alongside Tiger Shroff In Remo D'Souza's Film; YouTuber's Fans Say, 'Proud Of You'

Elvish Yadav started his career as a YouTuber and content creator. He later became a household name because of his participation in multiple reality shows. Elvish made his acting debut last year in the web show Aukaat Ke Bahar, and now he is all set to make his Bollywood debut with a film.

Actress Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain, has announced his production house, named VJ Frames, and his first movie will feature Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, and Elvish. The untitled film will be directed by Remo D'Souza. In fact, it won't just be one film, but an action franchise. The shooting of the film starts today (August 1).

VICCKY JAIN LAUNCHES PRODUCTION HOUSE ON HIS BIRTHDAY – SIGNS TIGER SHROFF, ABHISHEK BANERJEE & ELVISH YADAV FOR ACTION FRANCHISE DIRECTED BY REMO D'SOUZA... Entrepreneur-producer #VicckyJain celebrated his birthday by launching his film production house, #VJFrames.



The banner's… pic.twitter.com/cr8GdeLfwG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 1, 2026

Elvish Yadav Fans Can't Keep Calm

Fans of Elvish are super excited about his Bollywood debut. A fan tweeted, "Super excited and proud of u @ElvishYadav, Your dedication and hard work that you have shown in the past 10-12 years is now finally paying off (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "All d best #ElvishYadav prove ur haters wrong like u always do brother (sic)."

One more fan tweeted, "Congratulations bhai @ElvishYadav bhai kaha YouTube par video dekhte the fir TV ab sidhe Cinema hall me dekhenge bhai Sab Sapne pure ho rahe bhai I love you bro Mahadev bless you (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Elvish Yadav: From YouTube To Reality Shows To Films

While Elvish was already a famous YouTuber, he became a household name after featuring in reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Playground, MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross, Laughter Chefs, and others.

Now, his fans are excited to watch him on the big screen.

Remo D'Souza-Tiger Shroff Reunite

Meanwhile, Remo and Tiger are teaming up for the second time. The two had worked together in the 2016 release A Flying Jatt. However, the film failed to make a mark at the box office.