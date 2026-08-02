'Faltu Ka Cute Bann Rahi Thi': Tejasswi Prakash Calls Out Playground 5 Contestant After He Mocks Her Viral Video With Salman Khan

The premiere episode of Playground Season 5 witnessed an intense exchange after mentor Tejasswi Prakash called out a contestant for his behaviour, describing it as "intolerant" and "misogynistic."

The incident took place when the contestant interacted only with fellow mentors Elvish Yadav and Aarush Bhola while seemingly ignoring Tejasswi during the introductions.

When asked about it, the contestant explained that he had not seen much of Tejasswi's work and only knew her through social media. He further said that he had watched one of her reels in which she appeared to be acting "faltu ka cute" in front of Salman Khan.

That Guy Is Very Badly Roasted To Tejasswi Prakash, She's Crying 🤣😂😂



Madam Main Aapko Janata Nahi Hon, Khali Reels Dekhi Hai Aapki.



Elvish Yadav - Matlab Kaisi Hai?



Salman Khan Se Aapki Katti Thi Na, Aap Salman Sir Ke Samne Cute Banna Faltu Lagha 🤣#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/mQtgmZhFHZ — Filmy_Duniya (@nawa75436) August 2, 2026

The remark did not sit well with Tejasswi, who immediately called out his attitude. She criticised his behaviour and described it as both "intolerant" and "misogynistic," leading to a heated moment during the episode.

A clip of the exchange soon surfaced on social media, where many viewers came out in support of Tejasswi. Several netizens criticised the contestant for what they considered disrespectful and rude behaviour towards the actress.

Playground Season 5 premiered on August 1, 2026, introducing a refreshed format with three celebrity mentors leading rival teams in the gaming reality show.

This season, two-time champion Elvish Yadav mentors the KO Krakens, while Tejasswi makes her debut as the mentor of the Raging Centaurs. Fitness influencer Aarush Bhola leads the Power Phoenixes.

The six-week competition features the three teams battling it out to crown one ultimate winner. According to the trailer, the mentors are unexpectedly pulled into the gaming world, where they must adapt to new challenges while competing against each other.

Before the show's launch, Tejasswi had spoken about joining the series, saying, “This is my first time stepping into a gaming reality show as a mentor, and that alone makes this experience incredibly exciting for me. What makes it even more thrilling is that this season, the house itself is the game, so you’re constantly thinking on your feet and adapting to whatever comes your way. I’m really looking forward to taking on this challenge, competing alongside two strong mentors, and discovering a completely new side of myself through the journey.”