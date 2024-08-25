'Mere Baal Kheeche': Madhurima Tuli Recalls Experiencing Paranormal Activities Inside Bigg Boss 13 House (VIDEO)

Madhurima Tuli |

Actress Madhurima Tuli is one of the well-known faces in television and Bollywood. She recently shared a spine-chilling paranormal activity that happened with her inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. She revealed an unsettling incident that occurred while she was with Vishal Singh, where she felt an eerie presence.

In the candid conversation with Paras on his podcast Abraa Ka Daabra, the actress described how the strange events left her feeling disturbed, she said, "I was chanting 'Om Namah Shivai'. We were all sleeping on the balcony and suddenly kisi ne mere baal kheeche, aur mujhe ghaseet ke le kar agaya bahar. I don't remember it clearly but I feel that Bigg Boss house didn't want me to stay. Uska baad mai bahar ho gayi ghar se."

Paras further went on to reveal that, while he was in the Bigg Boss house, he used to sleep in the bedside corner. "I always felt that there is a gap in the space in between beds, and voh jo bhootni thi na ghar mai. Mai humesha perfume laga ke sota tha, and bhootni attract karti hai so mai chata nahi tha, but mujhe humesha aaisa lagta tha ki voh side mai baithi hui hai," he stated.

The podcast episode offered fans a rare glimpse into the scenes of Bigg Boss 13. It is filled with unexpected and mysterious occurrences. Paras also went on to reveal that Bigg Boss had done the puja when such a paranormal incident happened inside the house.

On the work front, Madhurima Tuli is known for films such as Baby, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Naam Shabana. She has also done reality shows Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 13.

On the other hand, Paras Chhabra is also a reality television personality. He is the winner of MTV Splitsvilla 5 and a finalist of Bigg Boss 13. He currently runs his own podcast Abraa Ka Daabra Show.