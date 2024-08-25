 'Piche Taali Baja Raha Tha': Paras Chhabra Reveals His Scenes Were Cut From Vidya Balan's Hamari Adhuri Kahani
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Piche Taali Baja Raha Tha': Paras Chhabra Reveals His Scenes Were Cut From Vidya Balan's Hamari Adhuri Kahani

'Piche Taali Baja Raha Tha': Paras Chhabra Reveals His Scenes Were Cut From Vidya Balan's Hamari Adhuri Kahani

Paras shared that he had filmed scenes for the movie, but most of his part was ultimately edited out, leaving him with only a brief appearance

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 03:07 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra recently opened up about a disappointing experience in his acting career. He revealed that his role in the 2015 film Hamari Adhuri Kahani was significantly reduced. The film stars Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Paras shared that he had filmed scenes for the movie, but most of his part was ultimately edited out, leaving him with only a brief appearance. During his podcast Abraa Ka Daabra Show, he said, "I have also been a part of Hamari Adhuri Kahani. My part was shot in Dubai, and Sara Khan was also there she played my love interest, and I was a big businessman. So she will come to pick me up at the airport along with Vidya Balan in the film. So when she meets me, Vidya will ask her 'Who is he?' To which she will say, 'he is my boyfriend'. So in a way, it would influence Vidya's character which the maker did not want."

He expressed that the entire shot that he had was all going wrong in the wrong direction so he had to delete the entire scene. "I would have been in the film for 10-15 min but my scene has been cut," he concluded.

He further revealed that he was also a part of the song Hasi, sung by Ami Mishra, Kunaal Vermaa, and Shreya Ghoshal. "Mai Hasi gane mai hu, ek second mai hu taali bajate hue. Aaisa bhi kaam kiya hai ki piche taali baja rahe hai."

FPJ Shorts
UP: Man Found Sleeping On Rail Track In Prayagraj, Viral Video Shows Train Approaching Him But This Happened Later
UP: Man Found Sleeping On Rail Track In Prayagraj, Viral Video Shows Train Approaching Him But This Happened Later
ICSI CS Executive June 2024 Results DECLARED At icsi.edu; Full Topper List Inside!
ICSI CS Executive June 2024 Results DECLARED At icsi.edu; Full Topper List Inside!
'Harshest Punishment To Those Who Commit Atrocities On Women': PM Modi On Rising Crimes Amid Kolkata Rape-Murder Protests
'Harshest Punishment To Those Who Commit Atrocities On Women': PM Modi On Rising Crimes Amid Kolkata Rape-Murder Protests
'We All Need To Do More': Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal On Country's Growth Prospects
'We All Need To Do More': Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal On Country's Growth Prospects

Humari Adhuri Kahani revolves around the story of a hardworking single mother, Vasudha (Vidya Balan) and a billionaire hotel baron, Aarav (Emraan Hashmi). It is directed by Mohit Suri, and produced by Vishesh Films.

Read Also
Shefali Jariwala Says She Doesn’t 'Mind' Paps Zooming In On Her Butt: 'I Work Bloody Hard On It'...
article-image

Despite this setback, Paras expressed no hard feelings and acknowledged that such challenges are part of an actor's journey, motivating him to work harder for future opportunities in the industry.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Accident OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Accident OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

Karan Johar Gives Befitting Reply To User For Questioning About Yash, Roohi's Mother: 'Had To Answer...

Karan Johar Gives Befitting Reply To User For Questioning About Yash, Roohi's Mother: 'Had To Answer...

'Piche Taali Baja Raha Tha': Paras Chhabra Reveals His Scenes Were Cut From Vidya Balan's Hamari...

'Piche Taali Baja Raha Tha': Paras Chhabra Reveals His Scenes Were Cut From Vidya Balan's Hamari...

When Splitsvilla Fame Digvijay Rathee Broke Through The Stadium Security To Meet Virat Kohli

When Splitsvilla Fame Digvijay Rathee Broke Through The Stadium Security To Meet Virat Kohli

Munjya OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma's Horror Film

Munjya OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma's Horror Film