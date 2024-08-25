'Piche Taali Baja Raha Tha': Paras Chhabra Reveals His Scenes Were Cut From Vidya Balan's Hamari Adhuri Kahani

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra recently opened up about a disappointing experience in his acting career. He revealed that his role in the 2015 film Hamari Adhuri Kahani was significantly reduced. The film stars Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Paras shared that he had filmed scenes for the movie, but most of his part was ultimately edited out, leaving him with only a brief appearance. During his podcast Abraa Ka Daabra Show, he said, "I have also been a part of Hamari Adhuri Kahani. My part was shot in Dubai, and Sara Khan was also there she played my love interest, and I was a big businessman. So she will come to pick me up at the airport along with Vidya Balan in the film. So when she meets me, Vidya will ask her 'Who is he?' To which she will say, 'he is my boyfriend'. So in a way, it would influence Vidya's character which the maker did not want."

He expressed that the entire shot that he had was all going wrong in the wrong direction so he had to delete the entire scene. "I would have been in the film for 10-15 min but my scene has been cut," he concluded.

He further revealed that he was also a part of the song Hasi, sung by Ami Mishra, Kunaal Vermaa, and Shreya Ghoshal. "Mai Hasi gane mai hu, ek second mai hu taali bajate hue. Aaisa bhi kaam kiya hai ki piche taali baja rahe hai."

Humari Adhuri Kahani revolves around the story of a hardworking single mother, Vasudha (Vidya Balan) and a billionaire hotel baron, Aarav (Emraan Hashmi). It is directed by Mohit Suri, and produced by Vishesh Films.

Despite this setback, Paras expressed no hard feelings and acknowledged that such challenges are part of an actor's journey, motivating him to work harder for future opportunities in the industry.