Shefali Jariwala Says She Doesn’t 'Mind' Paps Zooming In On Her Butt: 'I Work Bloody Hard On It' (VIDEO)

Shefali Jariwala candidly addressed paparazzi attention on her physique, stating she doesn't mind paps zooming in on her butt. She made her bold stance on body positivity was captured in a recent video.

During the Paras Chhabra podcast Abraa Ka Daabra show, he questioned her if she is comfortable when them zooming and clicks pictures of her and focuses on her butt. To which, she stated, "I don't mind. I work bloody hard on my ass. Jitna mai squat marti hu naa jitna thoda aacha dikhe, I don't mind. Parag Tyagi is there to cover me and my angles."

"I will tell you one thing paparazzi are never disrespectful. Log khete hai na aesthetically, but I don't mind I'm in show business, who am I kidding? What am I working so hard for, so be proud of it know."

Furthermore, she talked about facing trolling, and said, "I have been working in this industry for the past 20 years. Jo trolling meri Kaanta Laga ke waqt hui thi na. Back in the days when there was no social media. My own relatives used to troll me saying, 'Ladki ne kya kar diya'. Then there was another news that my brother killed me, but I never had a brother."

Shefali also talked about grabbing national headlines during the time of her fake death. According to her, it was in the news that for her track, she did a tattoo which caused her cancer and later she died. "Tattoo kiya, cancer hua, mar gayi, was the national news at that time. The news channel used to call me and it was all over the news that 'Shefali Jariwala mar gayi.'

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala grabbed the headline when she gave the famous track Kaanta Laga to the world. On the work front, Shefali was last seen in the Tv show Shaitani Rasmein, starring Naqiyah Haji, and Vibhav Roy. The show premiered on Star Bharat on January 15, 2024, and is digitally available on Disney+ Hotstar.