‘Mera Divorce Party...’: Gaurav Khanna’s Estranged Wife Akanksha Chamola’s Cheeky Reply To Paparazzi Goes Viral - VIDEO | Instagram

Akanksha Chamola recently joked about throwing a divorce party while interacting with the paparazzi. Gaurav Khanna’s estranged wife was asked about the possibility of a party after a playful exchange with a paparazzo who revealed that he had recently gone through a breakup. Akanksha also shared that she is currently busy building her home.

Akanksha is currently appearing on The Indian Game Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. During a recent spotting, she jokingly told a paparazzo, “Mera divorce party tera breakup party.” The conversation began when the paparazzo mentioned that he had recently gone through a breakup. Hearing this, Akanksha asked him, “Party de raha hai ki nahi?”

When the paparazzo asked whether she would also throw a party, seemingly hinting at her divorce, Akanksha replied, “Nahi, main abhi ghar banane mein busy hoon na. Uske baad karungi party.” When the paparazzo suggested that they celebrate together, she laughed and agreed, saying, “Haan, saath mein karungi.”

Akanksha and television actor Gaurav Khanna’s separation came into the spotlight in June 2026, when the actress announced on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa that they were heading for a divorce. The couple, who tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in Kanpur, had been living separately for around a year, according to Akanksha. Explaining their decision, she said they had mutually realised that they were not compatible as partners and wanted different things from life. She also clarified that there was no bitterness between them and that they continued to speak to each other.

The actress later confirmed that the decision was not impulsive, revealing that they had spent around 18 months trying to work through their differences before deciding to part ways. While Akanksha said the divorce was definitely happening, she clarified in August that the paperwork was yet to be completed because of their conflicting work schedules. Gaurav also stated on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa that they were still legally married despite living separately. As of the latest reports available, their divorce had not been officially finalised.