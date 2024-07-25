Megha Barsenge: Netizens Compare Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Neil Bhatt's New Show With Drashti Dhami’s Geet Hui Sabse Parayi

Neil Bhatt, who carved a niche for himself with his portrayal of Virat Chauhan in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, had his fans in anticipation ever since his upcoming show opposite Neha Rana was announced.

Well, now, the first promo of the show has been released by Colors TV on their official Instagram handle. The story of the show will revolve around a girl (Neha Rana) who will be stranded alone by her husband after marriage, who flies down to another country and how, it is difficult for her to cope up with the heartbreak, the society, who tag her as ‘chodi hui aurat,’ her parents’ broken aspirations and a lot more. This is when she meets Neil Bhatt’s character and things eventually work out between the two.

Well, as soon as the promo of the show was released, netizens were quick to make comparisons of the show with Drashti Dhami’s very popular Geet Hui Sabse Parayi that streamed on Star One almost a decade ago.

One netizen wrote, ‘Geet ki yaad aagayi,’ another wrote, ‘Geet ki copy kar rahe hai Kya? Par geet jaisa super hit nahi hoga.’

There were also fans of Neil Bhatt who stated that they miss seeing him as Virat Chauhan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and there were others who were excited to see him make a comeback.

For the uninformed, while Neil is making his comeback in the fictional genre after Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Neha Rana, who was last seen opposite Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig in Junooniyat is also making her come back on television.

Talking about Geet Hui Sabse Pyaari, the show streamed almost a decade ago and started Drashti Dhami and Gurmeet Choudhary in the lead roles. This show brought immense popularity to both Gurmeet and Drashti and went ahead to be highly successful too.