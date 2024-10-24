 Meet Me Next Christmas OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform
The upcoming romantic comedy series is directed by Rusty Cundieff, and Molly Haldeman has written the film with Camilla Rubls

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Meet Me Next Christmas OTT Release Date | Trailer

Meet Me Next Christmas is a romantic comedy film starring Christina Milian, Kofi Siriboe, and Devale Ellis in the lead roles. The film is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Meet Me Next Christmas?

The film is set to release on November 6, 2024, on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the trailer on X and wrote, "Christina Milian and Devale Ellis star in Meet Me Next Christmas. Premiering November 6! In pursuit of fairytale romance, Layla races through NYC and recruits the help of a handsome concierge to get the hottest ticket in town: the sold out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert."

Plot

The film follows the story of Layla, who falls in love with James and is determined to reunite with him in New York. She promised to meet him at the Pentatonix concert on Christmas. However, her plans take a turn when she finds out that the tickets to the Pentatonix concert are sold out. Layla decides to seek help from a ticket broker named Teddy. Will she be able to meet James at the concert?

Somebody Somewhere Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Cast and production of Meet Me Next Christmas

The cast of the film includes Christina Milian, Kofi Siriboe, Devale Ellis, Tymika Tafari, Kalen Allen, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Matt Sallee, and Kevin Olusola, among others. The upcoming romantic comedy series is directed by Rusty Cundieff, and Molly Haldeman has written the film with Camilla Rubls. Andy Strahorn has done the cinematography and Dara Taylor has composed the music. It is produced by Roberts Media.

