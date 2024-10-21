 Somebody Somewhere Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
The comedy-drama series is created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen.

Sunanda Singh
Somebody Somewhere Season 3 | Trailer

Somebody Somewhere is a comedy-drama series starring Bridget Everett as Sam in the lead role. According to the series makers, the third season would be the final season of Somebody Somewhere, which is set to premiere on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Somebody Somewhere Season 3?

The series will stream on October 27, 2024. It will be available on Jio Cinema.

Plot

The series revolves around a chubby woman named Sam who lives in Manhattan, Kansas. Her life takes a dramatic turn after the loss of her sister, and she struggles to find happiness for years. The show follows her journey of self-discovery, where she eventually uncovers a hidden talent for singing.

Cast and production of Somebody Somewhere: Season 3

The series features Bridget Everett as Sam, Jeff Hiller as Joel, Murray Hill as Fred Rococo, Mary Catherine Garrison as Tricia Miller, Heidi Johanningmeier as Charity Cooper, Mercedes White as Tiffani, Tim Bagley as Brad Schraeder, Kailey Albus, Jennifer Mudge as Susan and Barbara Robertson as Darlene, among others.

The series is created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen. It is produced by Shuli Harel with Tyler Romary, Patricia Breen, Paul Thureen, Hannah Bos, Mel Eslyn, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, and Carolyn Strauss under The Mighty Mint and Duplass Brothers Productions.

