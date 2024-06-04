Meera Deosthale Opens Up On Not Being Paid 3,78,000 For Vidya: 'I Am Still Waiting..'

Meera Deosthale, last seen in Sony TV's show 'Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi ho,' opposite Zaan Khan has recently opened up about her unpaid dues by producer Mahesh Pandey of her previous show 'Vidya.'

In a conversation with The Times Of India, Meera revealed of dues from her previous show 'Vidya,'not being cleared. The actress states that the show ended in 2020, however, her dues from the show are yet to be cleared. Meera reveals that the original amount was 8 lakh rupees, however, only a portion of it was cleared last year after the actress approached CINTAA. She also opened up on filing a complaint in Bangur Nagar police station, however, nothing came out of it.

Meera says, ''Producer Mahesh Pandey has now stopped responding to my messages and calls. He has also not paid the TDS, which was deducted and has now increased due to the penalty.''

The actress states that she is the sole bread winner for her family and that she is not ashamed to ask for her money. Meera says, ''While the amount may not seem significant to some, as the sole breadwinner in my family, every penny counts. Why should I have to beg for my own hard-earned money? There is usually a gap between shows for any artiste. So, during that time, I exhausted my savings.''

Responding to Meera's allegations, producer Mahesh Pandey states he endured a loss of 4 crore with the show abruptly ending. He says, ''Why isn't she mentioning she was paid 83,00,000 including GST against her dues of 86,00,000? If I didn't intend to clear her dues, I would have withheld 83,00,000 and only paid " 3,00,000. My show Vidya shut down abruptly causing me a loss of around four crores, yet I paid her.''

He further expresses disappointment for Meera involving the association and states that he can only the money when it comes in. Mahesh says, ''Some producers try to reach a settlement when their shows abruptly end, but I am not even asking for the amount to be reduced. I have been associated with the industry for many years and have worked with numerous actors, so why is she the only one talking about nonpayment of dues? I intend to clear the remaining amount and the TDS, but only after I have done my calculations.''

Meera's previous show 'Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Ho,' could not work pretty well when it came to the numbers and eventually tanked.