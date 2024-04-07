Meera Deosthale Feels Close To Her Gujarati Roots In A 30 KG Panetar Wedding Lehenga

By: Aanchal Choudhary | April 07, 2024
Meera Deosthale dons a traditional Gujarati 'Panetar' lehenga for an upcoming wedding sequence of her show.
The actress shared her excitement on the same and revealed that after so many times of adorning different wedding looks on TV, this is the first time she has got to dress up as a Gujarati bride.
Meera took to her Instagram handle to drop a few pictures of her look from the upcoming wedding sequence and the actress looks absolutely breath taking.
The actress can be seen adorning heavy Kundan jewellery and a statement nath to complete her 'Gujarati bride look.'
Meera exclusively reveals to us that the lehenga weighed 30 kgs and that she carried this look for 25 days straight for the shoot of her show.
The actress penned a heartfelt note with these pictures that read, ''Nth time dressing up as a bride… but a first playing a Gujarati bride wearing a Panetar lehenga ❤️ It was a memorable, challenging , exhausting yet exhilarating experience being so close to the culture I belong to. Perks of being an actor 😋😋 Thanking the whole team that works so hard in deciding our looks for each and every scene. #kuchreetjagatkiaisihai''
Meera's show 'Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai,' stars Zaan Khan alongside her. The story of the show highlights the prevalent 'dowry system' in some parts of the country.
The 28 year old actress rose to fame with her stint in Colors TV's show 'Udaan.' She later went ahead to be a part of shows like 'Vidya,' and 'Gud Se Meetha Ishq.'