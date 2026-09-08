'Medical Condition Ki Wajah Se...': Abhishek Malhan Reveals Real Reason Why Farrhana Bhatt Didn't Join Roadies 21

Abhishek Malhan Reveals Why Farrhana Bhatt Didn't Join Roadies 21 |

In a recent video, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan revealed that Farrhana Bhatt was set to join Roadies Rebirth (Season 21) as a Gang Leader but had to turn down the offer just a day before the show began. According to Abhishek, Farrhana opted out due to a "medical problem". He also recalled being excited about working with her and hoped they would be placed on the same team.

While discussing their upcoming project, Abhishek said, "I was very excited because she (Farrhana) was also supposed to join Roadies Rebirth but uska koi medical problem chal raha hai, for that reason."

He further recalled telling Farrhana, "Farrhana bhai aag laga denge ham dono mil ke. Tu meri team mein aayegi. Sabko mil ke aisi taisi karenge." Abhishek added, "But, ek raat pehle, ek din pehle, matlab medical condition ke wajah se she did not do it."

🚨 Abhishek Malhan reveals Farrhana Bhatt is actually “very sweet”! ❤️



He also spilled that she was supposed to join Roadies but backed out just ONE day before due to medical reasons. Plus, the duo has already shot a micro drama together, coming soon! 🔥🎬#FarrhanaBhatt… pic.twitter.com/XktMP1P9zz — 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐬𝐞 (@The_Drama_Dose) September 8, 2026

Farrhana later clarified her decision on social media, confirming that she would not be joining the latest season of Roadies as a Gang Leader. She explained that she had decided to take a break from physically demanding and adventure-based shows after giving her all to Khatron Ke Khiladi.

She wrote, "A little clarification for everyone who’s been asking me about Roadies. No, I won’t be a Gang Leader on this season of Roadies. I’ve decided to take a small break from physically intense and adventure based shows after giving everything I had to Khatron Ke Khiladi."

Farrhana Bhatt was reportedly in talks to join Roadies Rebirth as a Gang Leader but eventually opted out. The final six-member panel comprises Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Abhishek Malhan, Bani J and Baseer Ali, with Rannvijay Singha returning as the host. So far, the premiere date for Roadies Season 21 has not been announced. Currently, auditions are underway, with the contestants yet to be finalised.