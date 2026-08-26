'Bahut Betrayal Hua': Abhishek Malhan Drops BIG ‘Shadow’ Revelation Amid Parul Gulati’s The Traitors 2 Cheating Row- VIDEO |

Parul Gulati has been making headlines amid allegations of cheating in The Traitors Season 2. Her co-contestant Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan, recently addressed the controversy during a livestream and made a surprising claim about the show’s “shadows.”

According to Abhishek, each contestant was assigned a shadow to assist them during the game. Addressing reports that a shadow may have allegedly revealed the identity of a Traitor, he said, “Jab mujhe pata chala ki bhai ye controversy chal rahi hai ki shadow ne ye bata diya ki traitor kaun hai, I was like, ‘Bhai, what the hell.’ Main flip ho gaya.”

Abhishek said he was so surprised by the controversy that he even questioned people about whether it was part of a marketing campaign. “Ye koi marketing campaign nahi hai, maine actual mein pucha sabse,” he said.

The reality star also addressed Parul’s social media post in which she wrote, “I am innocent again.” While clarifying that he was not taking anyone’s side, Abhishek revealed that the contestants had received some information while they were inside the show.

“Agar ye hua hai toh hum logon ke saath bahut betrayal hua hai, first of all. Secondly, jab hum show ke andar the, toh humein ek information aayi thi ki 21 shadows mein se ek shadow ko nikaal diya gaya,” he claimed.

Abhishek further clarified that he personally did not know which contestant’s shadow had allegedly been removed. However, he added, “Mujhe personally nahi pata kiski shadow thi. Logon ka kehna hai ki Parul ki shadow thi.”

The controversy erupted after The Traitors Season 2 contestant Shahneel Gill alleged that a contestant’s “shadow” was paid to leak information about the Traitors. While she did not name anyone, Shahneel questioned Parul Gulati’s repeated correct guesses, saying, “Every morning, she had a gut feeling that someone was a traitor. Where did this gut feeling come from? Every time it was correct. We genuinely thought that we were witnessing some crazy sixth sense intuition, turns out the gut had a source.” She also clarified that the alleged incident was not the makers’ fault. Following the claims, Parul shared an Instagram post calling herself “INNOCENT, AGAIN!” and described the allegations as a “digital witch-hunt.”