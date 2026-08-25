'People Do It For Clout': Sahil Salathia Reacts To Rida Tharana Calling Him 'Kutta' On The Traitors 2- FPJ Exclusive

Sahil Salathia Reacts To Rida Tharana Calling Him 'Kutta' On The Traitors 2- FPJ Exclusive |

Actor and The Traitors Season 2 contestant Sahil Salathia has reacted to social media influencer Rida Tharana calling him “kutta.” Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, Sahil said he believes such comments are sometimes made for “clout” and stressed that The Traitors is not the kind of show where contestants need to resort to personal attacks.

Reacting to Rida’s remark, “Is kutte ko kisne wapas laya?”, Sahil laughed it off and told FPJ, “It's not one of those shows jaha ye kutta-wutta nikalna chahiye, no matter how you are feeling. But if she said it, she must have her own way of talking.” He went on to suggest that contestants may sometimes use such language because it generates attention.

“I think now people sometime may do it for clout because it sells I think,” Sahil said. He added that while a man could face backlash and be “cancelled” for making such a remark, women should also reconsider using such language. Calling it “tacky and not required,” he said that men should “definitely never think of talking something like that.”

Sahil further explained, “Men to definitely should never even think of talking like this. But, even as a woman I think you can still re-evaluate and be like is it needed. Or, do I have to just to say ‘kutta’ for maybe some views?” He also clarified that he was not friends with Rida before the show.

Addressing Rida’s comment more directly, Sahil said, “I feel no matter what you shouldn't loose talk or you shouldn't abuse even as a woman.” According to the actor, using such language does not make anyone “cool.”

Speaking about feminism, Sahil stressed that he views it as a matter of equality. The actor acknowledged that men are “90% idiots,” but added that women “don’t have to become like men and abuse to be cool.” He concluded by saying, “Why she said that and if it's justified, that only she can answer.”