'Maybe They Were Not That Good': Ahsan Vazir On Why Bhuvan Bam's Content Worked While Other Creators Struggled | FPJ Exclusive |

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal for OFF THE FEED, Ahsan Vazir opened up about creators transitioning from simple social media videos to larger productions. He cited Bhuvan Bam as an example of someone who successfully evolved from phone-shot videos to web series and films without losing his connection with the audience.

The transition from creating casual social media videos to appearing in high-budget productions does not always work for every digital creator. Content creator Ahsan Vazir believes the reason lies not merely in changing formats or improving production quality, but in whether creators understand how to adapt their content as audience expectations evolve.

During an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal for OFF THE FEED, Ahsan spoke about why Bhuvan Bam has managed to successfully move across different formats while some other creators have struggled to make the same transition.

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Discussing whether audiences find it difficult to accept creators they are accustomed to watching on a smaller screen in more polished productions, Ahsan said that viewers ultimately respond to good content.

“If you give the audience a good product, good content, a good piece of art, they do not care about the quality. They do not care about the aspect ratio. They do not care how lengthy it is or how short it is,” he said.

‘Audience Has Developed A Taste’

Ahsan explained that with the sheer volume of content now available, audiences have become increasingly selective.

“I think the audience has developed a taste now because there is a lot of content available. So they are very choosy,” he said.

However, he pointed out that better production also comes with greater expectations. According to him, audiences watching a simple phone-shot video may not focus heavily on technical aspects, but once a creator starts using professional cinema cameras and elaborate setups, viewers begin noticing everything from lighting to framing.

“When you're shooting it with an ARRI or RED camera, they will see everything now. There are more details in focus. So now the expectation is higher. There is more at stake. You have to deliver 10X the previous one,” Ahsan explained.

Why Bhuvan Bam Stands Out

Reflecting on his own journey, Ahsan revealed that he too gradually progressed from shooting on a phone’s front camera to the back camera, DSLR and eventually cinema-line cameras, learning along the way what works for each format.

He then cited Bhuvan Bam as an example of a creator who understood this evolution particularly well.

“I think Bhuvan Bam is a great example. We can say he has mastered every aspect ratio of the quality. He has done it with a phone, he has done the series, and he is coming up with a film. That's a great example to look up to,” Ahsan said.

Speaking about creators whose transition to higher-quality productions may not have connected with audiences, Ahsan added, “Maybe they were not that good. But we understood that on the bigger screen.”

OFF THE FEED is a Free Press Journal original series that goes beyond follower counts, trends and algorithms to explore the people behind the content. Through candid conversations, the series focuses on creators’ journeys, experiences, struggles, ambitions and realities that audiences rarely get to see on social media.