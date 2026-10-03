‘Bapu, Idhar Dekh Le’: Nigerian Influencer Agu Stanley’s Fanboy Moment With Cricketer Axar Patel At India-Pakistan Match Goes Viral - VIDEO

Alliance fame and content creator Agu Stanley appeared to have a memorable time at the India vs Pakistan match on October 3. While enjoying the ongoing Asian Games 2026, Agu shared a video on social media capturing a fun moment with Indian cricketer Axar Patel during the match.

Standing in the front row, Agu was seen cheering for India as he recorded the game. At one point, he called out, “Bapu, oye bapu, ek baar idhar dekh le.” Axar, who was standing near the boundary, turned around after hearing Agu’s voice and walked towards the fans.

Sharing the moment on social media, Agu captioned the video, “Sabke liye Axar, mere liye Bapu.” He also wrote, “Bapu ki bowling dekhte hi, wicket ko hoti hai chinta.” Agu’s enthusiastic support for India also caught the attention of social media users. One user commented, “Bhai tu India ka citizenship le le,” while another wrote, “Agu bhai representing us.”

Axar Patel is popularly known as “Bapu”, a nickname that traces back to his days playing alongside MS Dhoni. Axar has previously revealed that Dhoni began calling him “Bapu” while looking for a way to address him during a match. With fellow Gujarati cricketer Ravindra Jadeja already associated with the nickname, Dhoni started using it for Axar as well. The name eventually caught on among his teammates and fans and has stayed with the Indian all-rounder ever since.

India clinched a memorable victory over Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 men’s T20 final on October 3, beating their neighbours by 19 runs at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. Batting first, India posted 211/6 in 20 overs before restricting Pakistan to 192/6 in the chase. Axar Patel made his presence felt with the ball, returning figures of 2/29 from his four overs as India held their nerve to seal the gold medal.