IND Vs PAK Asian Games Final: India Beat Pakistan To Win Gold In Epic Rivalry Clash

India defeated Pakistan to win Asian Games gold | Image Credit: X/BCCI

India put an all-round display at Korogi Park to clinch their second consecutive gold medal at Asian Games cricket on Saturday. Opting to bat, swashbuckling half-centuries from Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma helped them post a record 211/6. Hasan Nawaz threatened to take Pakistan over the finish line, but India survived and clinched another gold medal at Aichi-Nagoya.

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India posted a commanding 211/6 against Pakistan in the men’s T20 gold medal match at the 2026 Asian Games, powered by quickfire half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma. After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fell for 15 and Sanju Samson for 2, Abhishek smashed 61 off 28 balls, including seven sixes and three fours. His 20-ball fifty helped India reach 81/2 in the powerplay—their highest against Pakistan in T20Is.

India continued attacking through the middle overs, with Ishan Kishan scoring 20 and Shreyas Iyer making 21 before departing. Shivam Dube added a brisk 27 off 15 balls, while Tilak Varma exploded late, scoring an unbeaten 51 off 22 balls with four sixes and three fours. Varma’s rapid fifty helped India finish at 211/6, with Ahmed Daniyal and Arafat Minhas taking two wickets each for Pakistan.

In response, Pakistan batters failed to replicate the start the Indian openers managed. The Indian spinners bowled tight lines and made their rivals work hard for their runs. It was only after Hasan Nawaz and Saim Ayub got togther that Pakistan had any chance at chasing the target.

Nawaz played a sensational innings of 95, but Pakistan fell short by 19 runs. India had won the gold medal in the previous Asian Games as well, then captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad.