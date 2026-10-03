IND vs PAK: Saim Ayub Taunts Vaibhav Sooryavanshi With 'Rocking Baby' Celebration During Asian Games Gold Medal Match | Video

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Saim Ayub's celebration after dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became one of the talking points during the India-Pakistan men's cricket gold medal match at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The Pakistan all-rounder got the prized wicket of India's teenage opener during the high-profile final and followed it up with a rocking baby celebration. Ayub's animated reaction immediately grabbed attention as Pakistan celebrated the dismissal of the young Indian batter.

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Sooryavanshi had entered the final as one of India's key players after making a quickfire 38 off 21 balls in the semi-final against Sri Lanka. His performances throughout 2026 had made him one of the most closely watched young batters in Indian cricket.

The dismissal added another dramatic moment to an already high-profile India-Pakistan final, with the gold medal at stake. The two sides had reached the summit clash after India defeated Sri Lanka by 124 runs in the semi-final, while Pakistan beat Bangladesh by six wickets.

Ayub's rocking baby celebration after claiming Sooryavanshi's wicket therefore became a memorable visual from the contest, adding extra emotion to a final that had attracted significant attention across the cricketing world.