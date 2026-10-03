Diana Penty Goes Chic In Soft Brown Tailoring, Breaks Up The Look With Burgundy Boots

By: Aanchal C | October 03, 2026

Diana Penty delighted fans in a chic brown suit featuring an unstructured blazer and relaxed wide-leg trousers, giving classic tailoring a contemporary feel

The blazer featured dropped shoulders, soft lapels and rolled-up, scrunched sleeves

Underneath, she wore black innerwear layered with an asymmetric waistcoat-style piece. The cross-wrapped design and angular cut added contrast to the clean suit

The inner piece stood out with geometric diamond stitching around the waist, breaking up the otherwise continuous lines of the brown ensemble and adding a structured element

She completed the look with a delicate gold pendant necklace, matching drop earrings and a sleek wristwatch

Diana contrasted the muted brown palette with glossy deep burgundy patent leather boots. The pointed-toe heels added a sharp, polished finish to the relaxed tailoring

Soft, voluminous waves with a flawless makeup, smoky eyes and a brown lip rounded off her chic look

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