Diana Penty Goes Chic In Soft Brown Tailoring, Breaks Up The Look With Burgundy Boots

By: Aanchal C | October 03, 2026
Diana Penty delighted fans in a chic brown suit featuring an unstructured blazer and relaxed wide-leg trousers, giving classic tailoring a contemporary feel
The blazer featured dropped shoulders, soft lapels and rolled-up, scrunched sleeves
Underneath, she wore black innerwear layered with an asymmetric waistcoat-style piece. The cross-wrapped design and angular cut added contrast to the clean suit
The inner piece stood out with geometric diamond stitching around the waist, breaking up the otherwise continuous lines of the brown ensemble and adding a structured element
She completed the look with a delicate gold pendant necklace, matching drop earrings and a sleek wristwatch
Diana contrasted the muted brown palette with glossy deep burgundy patent leather boots. The pointed-toe heels added a sharp, polished finish to the relaxed tailoring
Soft, voluminous waves with a flawless makeup, smoky eyes and a brown lip rounded off her chic look
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